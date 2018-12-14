Thursday’s Lowcountry high school basketball scoreboard

Girls Basketball
Pinewood Prep 56, John Paul II 47
Tkai Devore scored 22 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and had six assists in the loss for JP II.
Abby Quinty and Jazmine Sanchez each had seven points for the Golden Warriors. JP II played without several key players because of injuries.
Boys Basketball
Pinewood Prep 76, John Paul II 44
Sam Summa scored 15 points and grabbed seven boards for JP II.
Zach Doe had eight rebounds and Melik Frost five assists.
