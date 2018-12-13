Beaufort Academy basketball sweeps Holy Trinity

Boys Basketball
Beaufort Academy 71, Holy Trinity 17
Jaylen Reeves scored 20 points as Beaufort Academy improved to 5-1 on the season.
Thomas Holladay added 15 and Elijah Fess and Jasean Lawson each had 11 points. Beaufort Academy is at Faith Christian on Tuesday.
Ridgeland Hardeeville boys drop to No. 2 in SC Basketball rankings
The Ridgeland-Hardeeville boys dropped one spot in in the latest SC Basketball Coaches rankings.
Keenan moved up to No. 1 while the Jaguars are No. 2. R-H (6-0) plays Bluffton on Saturday.
SC Basketball Coaches Boys Rankings
Class 5A
1. Dorman; 2. Nation Ford; 3. Blythewood; 4. Berkeleyl 5. Sumter; 6. Lexington; 7. River Bluff; 8. Northwestern; 9. Spartanburg; 10. (tie) Fort Mill Conway
Class 4A
1. Ridge View; 2. Westwood; 3. Lakewood; 4. Wilson; 5. Greenville; 6. Wren; 7. Hartsville; 8. Darlington; 9. Myrtle Beach; 10. Orangeburg Wilkinson
Class 3A
1. Keenan; 2. Ridgeland-Hardeeville; 3. Georgetown; 4. Manning; 5. Edisto; 6. Union County; 7. Bishop England; 8. Southside; 9. Strom Thurmond ; 10. Pelion
Class 2A
1. Gray Collegiate; 2. North Charleston; 3. Lee Central; 4. Oceanside Collegiate; 5. Greenville Tech; 6. Carvers Bay; 7. Silver Bluff; 8. Burke; 9. Southside Christian; 10. Calhoun County
Class A
1. Great Falls; 2. Hunter Kinard Tyler; 3. High Point Academy; 4. Ridge Spring Monetta; 5. Hemingway; 6. Williston Elko; 7. Timmonsville; 8. North; 9. Creek Bridge; 10. Bethune Bowman
Girls Basketball
Beaufort Academy 55, Holy Trinity 6
Amelia Huebel led the way with 23 points as Beaufort Academy went to 5-1 on the season.
Emily Ann Hiers added 17 points for the Eagles. BA is at Charleston Collegiate on Friday.
