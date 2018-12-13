High School Basketball

Beaufort Academy basketball sweeps Holy Trinity

By Staff Reports

December 13, 2018 09:30 AM

Boys Basketball

Beaufort Academy 71, Holy Trinity 17

Jaylen Reeves scored 20 points as Beaufort Academy improved to 5-1 on the season.

Thomas Holladay added 15 and Elijah Fess and Jasean Lawson each had 11 points. Beaufort Academy is at Faith Christian on Tuesday.

Ridgeland Hardeeville boys drop to No. 2 in SC Basketball rankings

The Ridgeland-Hardeeville boys dropped one spot in in the latest SC Basketball Coaches rankings.

Keenan moved up to No. 1 while the Jaguars are No. 2. R-H (6-0) plays Bluffton on Saturday.

SC Basketball Coaches Boys Rankings

Class 5A

1. Dorman; 2. Nation Ford; 3. Blythewood; 4. Berkeleyl 5. Sumter; 6. Lexington; 7. River Bluff; 8. Northwestern; 9. Spartanburg; 10. (tie) Fort Mill Conway

Class 4A

1. Ridge View; 2. Westwood; 3. Lakewood; 4. Wilson; 5. Greenville; 6. Wren; 7. Hartsville; 8. Darlington; 9. Myrtle Beach; 10. Orangeburg Wilkinson

Class 3A

1. Keenan; 2. Ridgeland-Hardeeville; 3. Georgetown; 4. Manning; 5. Edisto; 6. Union County; 7. Bishop England; 8. Southside; 9. Strom Thurmond ; 10. Pelion

Class 2A

1. Gray Collegiate; 2. North Charleston; 3. Lee Central; 4. Oceanside Collegiate; 5. Greenville Tech; 6. Carvers Bay; 7. Silver Bluff; 8. Burke; 9. Southside Christian; 10. Calhoun County

Class A

1. Great Falls; 2. Hunter Kinard Tyler; 3. High Point Academy; 4. Ridge Spring Monetta; 5. Hemingway; 6. Williston Elko; 7. Timmonsville; 8. North; 9. Creek Bridge; 10. Bethune Bowman

Girls Basketball

Beaufort Academy 55, Holy Trinity 6

Amelia Huebel led the way with 23 points as Beaufort Academy went to 5-1 on the season.

Emily Ann Hiers added 17 points for the Eagles. BA is at Charleston Collegiate on Friday.

