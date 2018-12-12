Tuesday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Hilton Head Prep 59, Memorial Day 43
Hilton Head Prep ran their record to 5-2 with a win at home against Memorial Day.
Three Dolphins were in double figures with Avern Montaque leading the way with 18 points and nine rebounds, followed by Haddith Stewart with 17 and Tyronne Calloway with 11.
Allendale-Fairfax 66, Beaufort 57
Beaufort dropped to 3-5 on the season with a loss to Allendale-Fairfax.
Desmond Gaillaird led the Eagles with 16 points. Olive Holmes had 15 and Jamadd Rivers had 11.
Bluffton 58, Battery Creek 48
Lee Kirkland had 19 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and Tyler Rice had 14 in the Bobcats’ win.
Bluffton is 5-1 on the season.
Whale Branch 74, Hilton Head Island 33
Three Whale Branch players scored in double figures in their win over Hilton Head.
Raequan Brisbane led the Warriors with 11 while Javon Hogue and Shemar Williams scored 10 points.
Dean Seelbach led HHI with 10.
Girls basketball
Hilton Head 59, Whale Branch 53 (OT)
The Seahawks picked up their third victory of the season, which equaled their total from last season.
Freshman Kenzie Ryan had a career-high 19 points and Trinity Feltner had 18 points while Miley Ray had 13.
Bluffton 36, Battery Creek 31
Tatyana Aiken scored 14 points to help the Bobcats past the Dolphins.
Starr Reed led Battery Creek with 11.
Wrestling
May River 69, Hilton Head Island 7
Baseball
Bluffton baseball camp
Bluffton will host its eighth annual baseball camp Saturday at Johnson Baseball Stadium from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The camp is open to ages 8-14 and will cost $50 per person, $40 for each additional sibling.
Campers will be get lunch and are asked to bring their own cleats, gloves, bats and long pants.
Former professional baseball players including former Los Angeles Dodgers’ Garey Ingram, Keith Morrison and Matt Donahue will be some of the instructors along with former Bluffton players and USC Beaufort head coach Jeremy Christian.
For more information, contact Bluffton coach Bryant Kitty at bryant.kitty@beaufort.k12.sc.us. A camp brochure can be downloaded at www.blufftonbobcatsathletics.com
