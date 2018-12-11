John Paul II hoops picks up sweep of Habersham

Five players scored in double figures as John Paul II defeated Habersham, 69-61, on Monday in boys high school basketball action.
Rashad Battiste led the Warriors with 13 points, while Zach Doe added 10 points and 13 rebounds. Reco Anderson had 11 points and Melik Frost and Sam Summa each scored 10 points. Frost also had five assists and Summa eight boards.
JP II (4-5) goes to Pinewood Prep on Thursday.
Girls Basketball
John Paul II 63, Habersham 39
Tkai Devore had another triple-double as the Warriors cruised to an easy win.
Devore had 26 points, 15 boards and 12 steals. Taylor Michael had 10 points and four steals.
Abby Quinty added eight points. Mary Foster Gaillard scored six points and had rebounds, while Jasmine Sanchez pulled down 18 boards. Katie Leigh Floyd scored five points.
