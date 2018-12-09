Saturday’s Lowcountry high school basketball scoreboard

Girls Basketball
Hilton Head Island 71, South Effingham 47
The Seahawks outscored South Effingham, 27-12, in the second quarter on their way to a win.
Gaston Moore led the way with 23 points. Adam Clark had 15, and Dean Seelbach had 11.
John Paul II 66, The King’s Academy 23
Tkai Devore had a triple double with 20 points, 12 rebounds, 10 steals and 6 assists for John Paul II.
Taylor Michael added 17 points including three 3-pointers in the first quarter. Mary Foster Gaillard had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Boys basketball
John Paul II 61 The King’s Academy 50
Melik Frost scored 17 and Sam Summa had 16 as the Golden Warriors rallied from a halftime deficit for the win.
Frost also had seven rebounds and Summa six steals. Zach Doe added 11 points and Mark Knight chipped in with eight points and seven assists.
JP II trailed 27-22 at the half but opened the third quarter on a 7-2 run.
