Friday’s Lowcountry high school basketball scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL
Bluffton 50, May River 46
Donovan Raines scored 17 points as Bluffton rallied from an early deficit to beat their rivals Friday night.
Bluffton trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half. Ramell Rivers added 10 points for the Bobcats.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
May River’s Deshawn Martin led all scorers with 18.
Hilton Head Prep 82, The King’s Academy 43
Avern Montague scored 20 points and led four players in double figures in the win over the Lions.
Haddith Stewart scored 12 while Tyrone Calloway and Stone McDonald each had 11. HHP hosts Memorial Day on Tuesday.
Cardinal Newman 83, John Paul II 24
Murray State signee Chico Carter Jr. scored 23 points in leading the Cardinals past the Golden Warriors.
Rashad Battiste led John Paul II with 12 points and three rebounds.
Whale Branch 66, Beaufort 55
JaQuan Watson poured in 16 points as the Warriors defeated the Eagles in a non-region matchup.
Nick Pringle and RaeQuan Brisbane each scored 15 and Shawn Chisolm had 10 for Whale Branch.
Jamadd Rivers led Beaufort with 25 points and Oliver Holmes had 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
May River 35, Bluffton 31
May River used a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to defeat Bluffton in a matchup of rivals.
Emma Peluso led May River with nine points. Jordan Bigham had eight and Emily Meiss added five, all in the fourth quarter during the Sharks’ 9-0 run.
Tatyans Aiken led Bluffton with 12.
Cardinal Newman 57, John Paul II 24
Freshman Ashlyn Watkins scored 23 points and Audrey Meyers added 14 in Cardinal Newman’s victory.
Tkai Devore led JPII with 12 points.
Beaufort 57, Whale Branch 24
Darien Watkins scored 16 points while Brittany Linton and Layla Warren added 11 for the Eagles, who moved to 5-3 on the season.
Lillian Sumner added nine points. Beaufort is at Allendale-Fairfax on Tuesday.
Hilton Head Island 39, Battery Creek 24
Hilton Head outscored Battery Creek 29-10 in the second half for the non-region win.
Trinity Feltner led the Seahawks with a career-high 15 points.
Starr Reed had five points and 11 rebounds for the Dolphins.
Hilton Head Prep 38, The King’s Academy 34
Olivia Light, Ella Clark and Mackenzie Joyner combined for 27 of the Dolphins’ 38 points in the win over TKA.
Light led the way with 10 while Clark had nine and Joyner eight.
TKA’s Anniston Turner led all scorers with 14.
Comments