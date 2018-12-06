Wednesday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Girls Basketball
Beaufort 53, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 42
Brittany Linton scored 19 points and Layla Warren added 11 in the win over the Jaguars.
John Paul II 47, Andrew Jackson Academy 23
Tkai Devore and Taylor Michael led the way, scoring 13 and 12 points, respectively for John Paul II.
Boys Basketball
Andrew Jackson Academy 54, John Paul II 45
Andrew Jackson outscored the Golden Warriors, 34-25 in the second half for the win.
Sam Summa led JPII with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Malone Kinard-Huisinger added 10 points and seven boards.
