High School Basketball

Wednesday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

By Staff Reports

sports@islandpacket.com

December 06, 2018 01:40 AM

Girls Basketball

Beaufort 53, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 42

Brittany Linton scored 19 points and Layla Warren added 11 in the win over the Jaguars.

John Paul II 47, Andrew Jackson Academy 23

Tkai Devore and Taylor Michael led the way, scoring 13 and 12 points, respectively for John Paul II.

Boys Basketball

Andrew Jackson Academy 54, John Paul II 45

Andrew Jackson outscored the Golden Warriors, 34-25 in the second half for the win.

Sam Summa led JPII with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Malone Kinard-Huisinger added 10 points and seven boards.

  Comments  