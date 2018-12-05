Tuesday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Beaufort 60, South Effingham 46
Jamadd Rivers scored 19 points and Oliver Holmes added 12 in the Eagles win over South Effingham.
Beaufort improves to 3-2 on the season.
Hilton Head Prep 41, Calvary Baptist 28
Aven Montague returned from an ankle injury and led the Dolphins with 18 points.
Haddith Stewart added 15 as HHP outscored Calvary 12-5 in the fourth quarter. Hilton Head Prep hosts King’s Academy on Friday.
Beaufort Academy 74, Lowcountry Prep 24
Dawson Coleman led the way with 21 points, and Beaufort Academy moved to 3-1 on the season.
Jaylen Reeves added 16 and Elijah Fess chipped in with 10. Beaufort Academy is at Crown Leadership on Friday.
Girls Basketball
St. Vincent’s 48, John Paul II 47
Tkai Devore scored 18 points had six rebounds, five steals and four assists in the loss for JP II.
Abby Quinty added 13 for the Golden Warriors.
Beaufort Academy 57, Lowcountry Prep 19
Amelia Huebel scored 13 and Emily Ann Hiers added 11 in Beaufort Academy’s victory.
Beaufort Academy moves to 3-1 on the season.
Richmond Hill 60, Hilton Head Island 17
Kristen Fielding scored seven points to lead Hilton Head Island.
Wrestling
Battery Creek 47, Hilton Head Island 35
May River Invitational
Results from the May River Invitational held over the weekend:
Team Scores
Airport 155; White Knoll 141; Socastee A 138.5; Beaufort Green 137; Dutch Fork 115; Wando 108; Camden 77; New Hampstead GA 72.5; Richmond Hill GA A 72; Swansea 71; May River A 69; Hilton Head 68; West Ashley 52.5; Colleton County 50.5; Battery Creek 47.5; Orangeburg Prep 47; Bluffton 33; Beaufort White 20; May River B 20; Socastee B 20; Richmond Hill GA B 13.5
Championship Finals
106: Travis Tran (May River) pinned Holden Williams (Airport); 113: James Levy (Hilton Head) pinned Nolon Shannon (White Knoll); 120: Tyler Ward (Socastee) dec. Micah Dicarlo (Wando); 126: Harrison Ginn (Dutch Fork) pinned Blaine Cook (Colleton County); 132: Wyatt O’Quinn (Colleton County) dec. Quinten Dodd (White Knoll); 138: Dante William (Swansea) pinned Jacob Denton (Beaufort); 145: Walker Rhue (Wando) dec. Earnest Allen (Dutch Fork); 152: James Dagin (Beaufort) dec. Bryson Platt (Airport); 160: Jeremiah Simmons (Beaufort) pinned Neal Rice (Dutch Fork); 170: Tadrick Hallman (Swansea) dec. Michael Cenci (Beaufort); 182: Javin Hackett (Socastee) pinned Wesley Wells (Orangeburg Prep); 195: Ryan Humel (May River) pinned Theo Washington (Beaufort); 220: Donald Smolinski (Socastee) pinned Xavier Dykstra (Bluffton); 285: Curtis Armstrong (Socastee) pinned Ryan Smith (New Hampstead)
Consolation Finals
106: Jesus Catalan (Hilton Head) pinned Eric Seman (May River); 113: Nick Ward (Socastee) dec. Carbin Nelson (Airport); 120: Hayden Goldiner (Dutch Fork) pinned Scott Plantz (Airport); 126: Gavin Epps (Airport) dec. Isaac Barta (Richmond Hill); 132: Tanner Ginn (Dutch Fork) dec. Kole Barron (Wando); 138: Jared Hudson (White Knoll) dec. Matthew Durrance (Beaufort); 145: Jack Scott (White Knoll) dec. Syncere Atkins (Battery Creek); 152: Cameron Myers (New Hampstead) dec. Cole Banks (White Knoll); 160: Kyle Tucker (Richmond Hill) pinned Jonathan Miller (Socastee); 170: Cam Drake (White Knoll) dec. Matthew Earp (Airport); 182: Zhane Chinn (Wando) dec. Richard Baddoo (Socastee); 195: Jaxaviar Legare (West Ashley) dec. Ty Shealy (White Knoll); 220: Cory Rivers (Airport) pinned Kionte Hayes (Camden); 285: Jacob Mcnamar (Airport) dec. Everet Eskew (Dutch Fork)
