Livesay wins 200th, Beaufort Academy wins openers in renovated gym

Boys Basketball
Beaufort Academy 66, Palmetto Christian 28
Beaufort Academy boys coach Nate Lievsay picked up his 200th victory and the Eagles opened their renovated gym with a 66-28 win over Palmetto Christian on Monday.
Elijah Fess led Beaufort Academy with 19 points and Dawson Coleman had 18.
John Paul II 58, Palmetto Christian 49
Rashad Battiste scored 22 points and had five rebounds as the Golden Warriors rallied for a win over Palmetto Christian.
John Paul II trailed by as many as six points in the second half. Zach Doe added 12 points and six rebounds, and Melik Frost had seven points, six assists and three steals.
Greg Sylvester led Palmetto Christian with 22 points.
Hilton Head Prep 73, Coastal Home School 68
Haddith Stewart led four HHP players in double figures with 28 points.
Other Dolphins in double figures were Tyrone Callaway 14, Stone McDonald 11 and Luke Foley with 10. HHP’s Avern Montaque missed his second straight game with an ankle injury.
Girls Basketball
Beaufort Academy 61, Faith Christian 14
Amelia Huebel scored eight of 12 points in the first 90 seconds as Beaufort Academy won its first game in its newly-renovated gym.
Mary Hanna Hiers led the Eagles with 16 points and Maeve Kalady had 10.
John Paul II 46, Palmetto Christian 39
Tkai Devore and Abby Quinty combined for 43 of JP II’s 46 points in the win.
Devore scored 27 points and had 16 rebounds. Quinty scored 16 points for the JP II, which lost to Palmetto Christian in the playoffs last season.
