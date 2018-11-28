Wednesday’s Lowcountry high school basketball scoreboard

Boys Basketball
John Paul 63, Colleton Prep 54
The JPII varsity boys held on to beat Colleton Prep.
The Golden Warriors led by as many as 15 points but a strong second half by Colleton Prep tied the game with three minutes go in fourth quarter. JPII sealed the game by hitting 10-of-12 free throws in the final quarter.
Melik Frost led a balanced scoring attract with 11 points, 4 steals and 4 assists. Zach Doe added 12 points and 12 rebounds, Derek Medina and Reco Anderson added 10 points each.
JPII (1-1) plays First Presbyterian on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian 60, Beaufort Academy 54
The Eagles lost to First Presbyterian in the first round of John Paul II’s preseason tournament. Jaylen Reeves led Beaufort Academy with 24 points, 16 coming in the fourth quarter. Dawson Coleman added 21 points.
The Eagles play again Colleton Prep on Thursday.
Girls Basketball
Beaufort Academy 49, Colleton Prep 42
The Lady Eagles won their season opener tonight against Colleton Prep at John Paul II preseason tournament.
Amelia Huebel had 18 points and Mary Hanna Hiers added 16 for BA.
John Paul II 54, First Presbyterian 35
Tkai Devore and Jasmine Hamilton each scored 13 points to lead four JP II players in double figures.
Devore also had nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Abby Quinty added 12 and Mary Foster Gaillard had 10.
