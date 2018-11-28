Hilton Head Island boys, May River girls pick up wins in basketball

Boys Basketball
Hilton Head Island 55, Whale Branch 43
Hilton Head outscored Whale Branch 16-4 in the third quarter for its season-opening victory.
Davis Malloy led Hilton Head with 22 points and Gaston Moore had 14. Shawn Chisholm led Whale Branch with 16.
The Seahawks host May River on Friday and go to South Effingham on Saturday.
Savannah Country Day 49, Hilton Head Prep 45
Savannah Country Day hit key free throws down the stretch to edge Hilton Head Prep.
Haddith Stewart led HHP with 16 points and Avern Montaque had 13. Hilton Head Prep hosts Davidson Day (NC) on Friday night.
Girls Basketball
Hilton Head Christian 70, St. Andrew’s 9
Hilton Head Christian used a 14-1 run in the first quarter for its season-opening win.
Jossie Frazier led the way with 15 points and Brielle McCarthy added 12. The Eagles (1-0) host Calvary Day School on Friday.
May River 36, Beaufort 32
The Sharks outscored Beaufort 10-7 in the final quarter for the win.
Jordan Bigham led the way for May River with 13 and Chynna Sneed had 11. Darien Wilkins led Beaufort with 10 points.
