Ridgeland-Hardeeville hoops ranked near top of SC Basketball Coaches polls

Coming off trips to the state championship last season, the Ridgeland-Hardeeville boys and girls are ranked high in the SC Basketball Coaches preseason rankings, which were released Tuesday.
The Jaguar boys ranked No. 1 in the Class 3A poll. R-H lost to Southside in the 3A title game last year but is ranked ahead of them in the poll. Senior Rashamel Butler is listed as one of the seniors to watch in 3A.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville girls begin the season at No. 2. The Jaguars made it to the 3A title game, losing to Newberry. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1.
Battery Creek girls are the only other Lowcountry team ranked. The Dolphins are No. 9 in Class 3A.
SC Basketball Coaches Polls/Players to Watch
Girls
Elite Girls: Unique Drake, Westwood; Nyah Leveretter, Westwood; Anne Hamilton Leroy, Seneca; Taylor Lewis, Spring Valley; Loyal McQueen, Wilson; Danae McNeal, Swansea; Quadijah Moore, Emerald; Shayla Nelson, Goose Creek; Janelle Sindab, Mullins
Class 5A
1. Spring Valley; 2. Goose Creek; 3. Dorman; 4. Wade Hampton; 5. Sumter; 6. Fort Dorchester; 7. Byrnes; 8. TL Hanna; 9. Woodmont; 10. Clover
Top 5 Seniors: Olivia Thompson, Lexington; Xan Rowland, Woodmont; Jasmine Stanley, Goose Creek; Ashley Williamson, Spring Valley; Kiara Cain, Sumter
Class 4A
1. North Augusta; 2. Westwood; 3. Wilson; 4. South Pointe; 5. Myrtle Beach; 6. Lower Richland; 7. Wren; 8. Orangeburg Wilkinson; 9. Greenville; 10. Darlington
Top 5 Seniors: McKinley Brooks-Sumpter, AC Flora; Brandi Rivers, Orangeburg Wilkinson; Asia Smith, Myrtle Beach; Maliyah Lockett, Westwood; Sierra McCullough, South Pointe
Class 3A
1. Newberry; 2. Ridgeland-Hardeeville; 3. Swansea; 4. Seneca; 5. Bishop England; 6. Pendelton; 7. Dillon; 8. Emerald; 9. Battery Creek; 10. Strom Thurmond
Top 5 Seniors: Zacharia Epps, Newberry; Katie Brooks, Bishop England; Jonelle Brown, Strom Thurmond; Mikala McDaniel, Powdersville; Treasure Lone, West Oak
Class 2A
1. Mullins; 2. Christ Church; 3. Woodland; 4. Landrum; 5. Batesburg-Leesville; 6. Burke; 7. Saluda; 8. Lee Central; 9. Andrew Jackson; 10. Barnwell
Top 5 Seniors: Jayla Evans, Timberland; Shadea Kelly, Burke; Lindsey Hardin, Landrum; Amber Bass, Lewisville; Kali Tomlin, North Central
Class A
1. Scott’s Branch; 2. Timmonsville; 3. McCormick; 4. High Point Academy; 5. Lake View; 6. Blackville-Hilda; 7. Estill; 8. Green Sea Floyds; 9. Lamar; 10. Ridge Spring Monetta
Top 5 Seniors: Jalinda Johnson, Green Sea Floyds; LaQuan Coe, Lamar; Marlayna Singleton, Blackville-Hilda; T’Laysha Creswell, McCormick
Boys
Elite Boys: Tommy Bruner, Gray Collegiate; Calvin Felder, Sumter; Trae Hannibal, Hartsville; PJ Hall, Dorman; Tre Jackson, Blythewood; Dillon Jones, Keenan; Russell Jones, Westwood; Myles Tate, Dorman; Malcolm Wilson, Ridge View
Class 5A
1. Dorman; 2. Nation Ford; 3. Blythewood; 4. Sumter; 5. Westside; 6. Berkeley; 7. Riverside; 8. Rock Hill; 9. River Bluff; 10. Irmo
Top 5 Seniors: Ta’Lon Cooper, Dorman; Zeb Graham, Nation Ford; Ishan White, Berkeley; Tray Carson, Westside; Sean Jenkins, Spartanburg
Class 4A
1. Ridge View; 2. Wilson; 3. Westwood; 4. Lakewood; 5. Travelers Rest; 6. Greenville; 7. Hartsville; 8. AC Flora; 9. Darlington; 10. Wren
Top 5 Seniors: Derrick Sinkler, AC Flora; Allen Williamson, Wilson; Norman Nowell, Richland Northeast; Juwan Perdue, Lakewood; Walyn Napper, Ridge View
Class 3A
1. Ridgeland-Hardeeville; 2. Southside; 3. Keenan; 4. Chester; 5. Wade Hampton; 6. Newberry; 7. Manning; 8. Bishop England; 9. Union County; 10. Edisto
Top 5 Seniors: RJ Campbell, Southside; Rashamel Butler, Ridgeland-Hardeeville; Jamarious Jones, Strom Thurmond; Darius Williams, Manning; Dez Tate, Chesnee
Class 2A
1. Gray Collegiate; 2. Carvers Bay; 3. Christ Church; 4. Greenville Tech; 5. Lee Central; 6. Silver Bluff; 7. Oceanside Collegiate; 8. Lewisville; 9. North Charleston; 10. Calhoun County
Top 5 Seniors: Trey Smith, Landrum; Matthew Kormylo, Southside Christian; Shane McCravy, Oceanside Collegiate; Stephen Greene, Carvers Bay; Markell Portee, North Central
Class A
1. Hemingway; 2. Great Falls; 3. High Point Academy; 4. Ridge Spring Monetta; 5. Hunter Kinard Tyler; 6. Williston Elko; 7. Bethune Bowman; 8. Creek Bridge; 9. Low Country Leadership; 10. Timmonsville
Top 5 Seniors: Darius Taylor, Hemingway; Marlow Gilmore, Hunter Kinard Tyler; Jerry Tyler, Ridge Spring Monetta; Desmond Murray, Williston Elko; Rasheim Lyde, Timmonsville
