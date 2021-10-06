High School Sports Three-peat: Hilton Head Prep girls golf claims another SCISA state championship

For the third straight year, the Hilton Head Prep girls golf team is state champions.

The Dolphins turned in a dominating performance to win the SCISA championship at Orangeburg Country Club. Hilton Head Prep fired a two-day total of 595 to win by 108 strokes over Porter-Gaud.

HHP shot 297 on Monday and followed that with a 298 on Tuesday in rainy conditions. All five Hilton Head Prep golfers finished in the top 15 and three earned all-state honors, which is given to the top six golfers.

The Dolphins’ Bridget Wilkie was the state individual champion by shooting a 2-under 142. She won by four strokes over Carolina Academy’s Hannah Altman. Wilkie shot even-par Tuesday after a 2-under 70 in the opening round.

Camila Burnett (147) was third and Olivia Wilkie (149) tied for fourth. Antonina Morgan (157) was ninth and Kathryn Schafer (165) was 15th.

Hilton Head Christian finished 10th in the tournament. HHCA’s Jojo Wiktor (168) tied for 16th.