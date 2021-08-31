Former Lowcountry standout earns NFL roster spot with Super Bowl champions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Dee Delaney (30) intercepts a pass in front of Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Houston. AP/Eric Christian Smith

Dee Delaney has earned a spot to play with the defending Super Bowl champions.

The former Whale Branch standout was on the final 53-man roster released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday. Teams around the NFL had until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to announce their 53-man rosters.

Delaney joins former Hilton Head Island standout Poona Ford as Lowcountry players on NFL rosters. Ford signed a two-year contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks in March.

Tampa Bay signed Delaney, who played at The Citadel and at Miami in college, in May to a free agent deal. The Buccaneers were Delaney’s fourth NFL stop. He signed as a free agent with Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018 and also spent time with Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Washington football team.

Delaney had an outstanding training camp and picked off two passes and had three pass break-ups in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Houston Texans. He has been a contributor on special teams.

“I guess the only one that really stood out was Dee Delaney, that really helped himself,” Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians told reports after the game on Saturday. “We’re still in the process of evaluating those last five spots, but he helped his cause.”

Tampa Bay opens up its season on Sept. 9 against the Dallas Cowboys in a nationally-televised game on NBC.