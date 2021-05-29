Beaufort baseball’s quest for title series comes up short against James Island

Beaufort baseball’s bid for a state championship came up short Friday night.

James Island scored seven runs in the first inning on its way to a 14-3 win over Beaufort in the deciding game of the Class 4A Lower State championship series at Summerville High School.

James Island advances to face A.C. Flora in the state championship series beginning Tuesday.

Julius Reynolds and Chase Worrill each homered in the first inning for the Trojans. Reynolds led off the game with a solo homer and Worrill’s was a three-run blast later in the inning to make it 4-0.

Reynolds was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Worrill was 2-for-2 with RBI. Russell Patterson and Aryton Leicher each drove in two runs. Owen French pitched 4 ⅔ innings to get the win.

Trailing 7-0, Beaufort got a run back in the bottom of the first and got within 8-3 after five innings before the Trojans scored six in the sixth inning.

Rhogue Wallace was 2-for-3 with a two-run homer for Beaufort. Josh Denton, James Davenport, and Rush Riley each had a hit for the Eagles.

Beaufort finishes the season at 17-11.