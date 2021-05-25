James Island holds off Beaufort to win lower state baseball series opener

Beaufort dropped the opening game of the Class 4A Lower State championship series on Monday night.

Hogan Garner scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the sixth to give James Island a 5-4 win over Beaufort in the best-of-three series.

Game two is set for Wednesday at Beaufort. If necessary, a third game will be played a neutral site on Friday. The winner of the lower state advances to the state championship series beginning on June 1.

Beaufort trailed 4-1 going into the top of the fifth but scored three times to tie it up. Oliver Holmes had a two-run single and Rhogue Wallace scored on a wild pitch to tie it.

After James Island took the lead, Beaufort had a shot to tie in the top of the seventh. The Eagles got the tying run at second with one out but Keillor Osbon got Holmes to pop out to end the game.

Osbonn got the win in relief of Stephen West, who struck out nine in 4 1/3 innings. Garner was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Julius Reynolds was 2-for-3.

Holmes was 2-for-3 with two RBI for Beaufort.

Marchant, Rodriguez earn all-state honors

Hilton Head Islands Reagan Marchant and May River’s Giovanna Rodriguez earned postseason honors Tuesday.

Marchant and Rodriguez were named to the Class 4A Softball Coaches All-State teams. They were the only two Lowcountry players on the team.

SC Softball All-State team

Class 5A

Hannah Stevens, Hillcrest; Haylee Whitesides, Byrnes; Jenna Venturelli, Clover; Kalei Swanier, Blythewood; Sarah Gordon, Lexington; Jenny-Lynn Johnson, St. James; Abby Prince, Berkeley; Jewel Cooper, Fort Dorchester; Kristyn Ezzo, Hillcrest; Molly Mattas, Byrnes; Maddie Drerrup, Fort Mill; Lauren Hardy, Blythewood; Andree Dircks, Chapin; Jay Wrightsman, Socastee; Gracie Decuir, Berkeley; Carson Shaw, Summerville; Kendall Thakston, Mauldin; Kasey Wolfe, Dorman; Madison Arnold, Nation Ford; Josie Smythe, Blythewood; Alexis Winters, White Knoll; Josie Self, Sumter; Jersey Silver, Berkeley; Ashanti Eubanks, Ashley Ridge

Class 4A All-State

Ali Hartin, Travelers Rest; Tate Davis, Greer; Peyton Hurst, Indian Land, Emily Vinson, Lugoff-Elgin; Katelyn Cochran, North Augusta; Maddie Andrews, Darlington; Whitley Weathers, Colleton County; Mary Kathryn Scott, Easley; Campbell Cox, Greer; Savannah Nguyen, Indian Land; Makayla Bush, A.C. Flora; Abigail Wyatt, Midland Valley; Alyssa Poston, Hartsville; Reagan Marchant, Hilton Head Island; Amber Clark, Pickens; Kristen Griffin, Greer; Janelle Illaqua, Catawba Ridge; Emma Spradley, Lugoff-Elgin; Kate Platte, South Aiken; Kanya Jones, Darlington; Giovanna Rodriguez, May River; Zoey Montgomery, Greenwood; Brionna King, Westwood; Gracelyn Flowers, South Florence

Class 3A All-State

Natalie Windham, Seneca; Graysen Hunter, Palmetto; Karley Green, Broome; Amber Hughes, Mid-Carolina; Amaya Kearse, Gilbert; Cathryn Fowler, Lakewood; Kennedy Ellis, Aynor; Brooke Patterson, Hanahan, Maddy Jennings, BHP; Maddie Stone, Palmetto; Reagan Kay, Woodruff; Jesse Wicker, Mid-Carolina; Taylor Dreher, Gilbert; Joy Black, Camden; Qy Wilson, Dillon; Kennedy Rue, Oceanside Collegiate; Emily Williams, Seneca; Chloe Newton, Palmetto; LauraLee Scott, Emerald; Reagen White, Mid-Carolina; Leah Kearse, Gilbert; Cambrie DeBerry, Lakewood; Megan Dallas, Waccamaw; Brooke Jones, Hanahan

Class 2A All-State

Savannah Chambers, Crescent; Samantha Carver, Chesnee; Emme Buzhardt, Gray Collegiate; Yancey Dingler, Buford; Lakyn Phillips, Pelion; Emily Dawson, Timberland; Faith Calloway, Andrews; Kylie Campbell, Ninety-Six; Paige Scruggs, Chesnee; Amie Johnson, Batesburg-Leesville; Maddie Baker, Andrew Jackson; Katie Henri, Pelion; Abbi Harwood, Timberland; Jena Stutler, Latta; Mackenzie Porter, Liberty; Ali Scruggs, Chesnee; Natalee Herron, Saluda; Reghan Stiefle, Abbeville; Maddie Hutto, Barnwell; Ansley Connelly, Woodland; Savannah Moore, Andrews; Shenandoah Bishop, Chesnee; Hayley Gaskins, Timberland; Lexus Dukes, Edisto

Class A All-State

Weslyn Bensel, Dixie; Jordan Spradley, McBee; Gracie Starnes, Wagener-Salley; Hannah Hickman, East Clarendon; Raven Locklear, Lake View; Riley Johnson, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; Nichole Galloway, Lowcountry Leadership; Kelli Ann Carter, Soutside Christian; Abby Furr, Lewisville; Mikala Middlebrooks, Ridge Spring-Monetta; Maddie Newsom, East Clarendon; Emma King, Lake View; Amanda Ahlin, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; Hannah Foster, Ware Shoals; Deja Smith, McBee; Katelyn Hearn, Wagener-Salley; CeCe Lamb, Johnsonville; Elaney Sanders, Bamerg-Ehrhardt; Leanna Eison, Whitmire; Selena Rollins, Lewisville; Chara Wooten, Williston-Elko; Olivia Powell, Johnsonville; Olivia Banks, Branchville; Baxleigh Arnette, Lake View