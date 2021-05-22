Beaufort baseball wins district. Lowcountry athletes compete in track championships

Needing to win two games from region foe May River on Friday, the Beaufort baseball team was up to the task.

The Eagles won the opener, 2-0, to force a deciding game and then beat the Sharks, 10-0 in five innings to win the Class 4A District 4 championship. Beaufort advances to the best-of-three Class 4A Lower State championship beginning Monday at James Island.

Game two will be at Beaufort on Wednesday with game three, if necessary, at a neutral site on Friday.

In the opener, Wes Graves pitched a three-hit, complete game and outdueled May River ace Darin Horn. Graves struck out three and walked three.

Collin Peterson and Josh Denton each had RBI in the Eagles.

In the second game, Peterson went the distance and also drove in three runs. Oliver Holmes and James Davenport each had two hits and two RBI. Zach Talbert had two hits and William Winburn was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Zack Morrillo led May River with two hits.

Lowcountry athletes compete in state track meet

May River boys won the 4x800 relay to lead Lowcountry athletes in the Class 4A track and field championships at Spring Valley High School in Columbia.

The Sharks finished sixth as a team. Greenville won the 4A championship.

In addition to the relay team, Fareed Abdullah was third in 200, Kyle Rivers third in high jump and the 4x400 relay team was third.

Beaufort’s Alvin Wilson was second in the and Nash Mills third in the 800. Hilton Head Island’s Jaylen Sneed was third in the shot put.

In the girls’ competition, Bluffton’s Tacoya Howard (12.38) was second in the 100 and long jump. May River’s Anya Arroyo was third in 1,600 and 3,200. May River was second in the 4x800 relay.

McKenna Swinton of May River was second in the shot put and Beaufort’s Jayla Daise was third. Beaufort’s Anaiya Houseal was second in the high jump.

James Island won the Class 4A girls championship.

In the Class 3A championship at Lower Richland, Michael Martello of Battery Creek won the boys shot put with a throw of 157-02.50.

BC’s Keona Smith was second in the high jump, Erica Tobin second in the javelin and Myra Smith was third in 100.

USC Beaufort golf

USC Beaufort men’s golfer Jacob Thomas improved 12 spots to finish tied for 13th at the NAIA Nationals on Friday at TPC Deere Run.

Thomas leapfrogged 12 spots on the individual standings, as he went from tied for 25th to tied for 13th. On the final day of the national championship, Thomas shot even-par 71. He has a trio of birdies to go along with 13 pars. He inked his birdies on two par fours and on the par-5 hole two.

Overall, Thomas carded an 8-over 292, which lowered his season scoring average to 74.41.