Beaufort baseball stays alive in playoffs, gets another meeting with May River

James Davenport tossed a complete-game as Beaufort baseball kept its season alive Wednesday night.

Davenport allowed one run on six hits as the Eagles held off South Florence, 2-1, in an elimination game in the Class 4A playoffs. Beaufort will travel to May River on Friday for the District 4 championship at 5 p.m.

Beaufort will need to beat May River twice to win the district championship. It will be the fourth and possibly fifth games between the two teams this year.

Beaufort won both regular-season meetings but the Sharks won, 9-2, on Monday night to move into the district championship.

The Eagles scored their runs in the third and fourth innings Wednesday night. William Winburn had a fielder’s choice in the third while Josh Denton had a sacrifice fly in the fourth to make it 2-0.

South Florence made it to 2-1 in the seventh on JR Williams’ solo homer. The Bruins got the tying run on second later in the inning but Davenport got Jake Hardee to fly out and end the game.