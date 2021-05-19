Beaufort weightlifter to represent U.S. in 2021 Olympic Games

Beaufort’s C.J. Cummings will be part of the 2021 U.S. Olympic weightlifting team, the organization announced Wednesday.

Cummings will be part of the team set to compete in the Tokyo Games in Japan from July 21-Aug. 8. The Beaufort native is part of a four-member men’s team. The U.S. also will have a four-member women’s team.

“I’m from a small town where there’s barely any opportunity, so this opportunity for exposure and to go represent my country at the Olympics is a huge honor, not only for me but for my family, country and small town,” Cummings said in a USA Weightlifting release.

Cummings was a lock to make his Olympics debut in last summer before COVID-19 postponed the games until this year.

He is the first Olympic weightlifter from South Carolina and joins Beaufort boxing great Joe Frazier as an Olympian. Frazier won gold at the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo.

The 20-year-old Cummings has put together an impressive national resume and has been a fixture on the USA Weightlifting circuit. He is a four-time Junior World champion and two-time Youth World champion.

Cummings currently holds three current International Weightlifting Federation records and 23 different American records. He competes in the 73 kg (161-pound) division.

Cummings will be joined on the team by North Carolina native Caine Wilkes, Washington’s Harrison Maurus and Tennessee’s Wesley Kitts.

Cummings and the rest of the USA Weightlifting team will travel to Hawaii for pre-games training camp. The USAW Hawaii Strong Camp, powered by NBH Bank, will give athletes and their coaches the chance to train in a COVID-19 secure bubble with world-class support staff. It also gives friends and family the chance to be together to support the athletes.