Beaufort golfers, tennis player earn all-state honors at SCHSL tournaments

Two Beaufort golfers earned all-state honors as the Class 4A boys golf championship wrapped up on Tuesday at Dolphin Head Golf Club.

Beaufort’s Jerry Bruns and Simon McAllister were among the all-state golfers. The top 10 golfers and ties make all-state. Bruns finished second in the tournament behind Indian Land’s Mason Kucia.

Bruns shot a 1-over 145 in the two-day tournament, four shots behind Kucia.

McAllister finished at 152 for the Eagles, who finished third in the tournament. A.C. Flora won the team championship with a 603. It was the Falcons’ 15th state championship and first since 2017.

Hilton Head Island finished seventh at 662. Michael Gavin led the Seahawks with a 158.

May River’s Andrew Swanson, competing as an individual, shot a 157.

Class 4A Golf

Team scores: A.C. Flora 603; North Augusta 617; Beaufort 618; Greenville 625; South Aiken 646; Eastside 652; Hilton Head 662; Catawba Ridge 683; Easley 684; Greenwood 684; Aiken 694; James Island 695; Pickens 335; Hartsville 700; Myrtle Beach 720; Lancaster 765

All-State: Mason Kucia, Indian Land 141; Jerry Bruns, Beaufort 145; Matthew Baxley, North Augusta 147; Hugh Faulkner, Greenville 148; Adam Hunt, A.C. Flora, 150; Brandon Tigert, North Augusta 151; Luke Sullivan, A.C. Flora 151; Simon McAllister, Beaufort, 152; Mason Tucker, Lancaster, 152.

Boys Tennis

Beaufort’s Angus all-state

Beaufort seventh grader Graeme Angus earned all-state honors in the Class 4A/5A singles tennis tournament at Eddie Floyd Tennis Center in Florence.

Angus, the No. 1 player on Beaufort’s state runner-up squad, lost his first match to Myrtle Beach’s Rivers Cahill but won four straight matches before losing in the consolation semifinals to Greenwood’s Graeme Simpson.

USC Beaufort Athletics

Sand Sharks eliminated at NAIA Tournament

Despite a mid-game push, the USCB baseball team bowed out of the NAIA Tournament on Tuesday, as the Sand Sharks fell to three seed Bryan, 11-6, at the Chain O’ Lakes Complex in Lakeland, Fla.

USCB finishes season at 32-23.

Down 9-1, the Sand Sharks started to battle and chip away as they scored four runs in the third and fourth innings. Nick Milhan scored Kyran Russ on a RBI groundout in the third. USCB added three runs in the fourth on Bryan errors.

Clint Sellers got the Sand Sharks within 9-6 with an RBI single in the sixth. Sellers, Leandy Castro and Brian Meyer led the team with two hits each.

USCB golfers at NAIA tournament

USC Beaufort is in 28th place after the first day of the NAIA golf tournament at TPC Deere Run in Illinois.

The Sand Sharks shot a 315 on the first day.

Jacob Thomas leads the Sand Sharks, as the junior posted a 3-over 74 on Tuesday. He etched just one birdie to go along with 13 pars on the opening day. He is currently tied at 28th with 10 other golfers.

Dawson Peters and Jonas Demant matched each other in the opening round at 9-over 80