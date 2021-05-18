May River baseball to play for district title. Jerry Bruns leads at 4A championship

The May River baseball team is headed to the district championship.

The Sharks defeated region foe Beaufort, 9-2, on Monday to advance to the Class 4A playoff District 4 tile game. May River will host Wednesday’s Beaufort-South Florence winner on Friday. The Beaufort-SF winner will have to beat the Sharks twice to advance to next week’s lower state championship series.

Zack Morrillo homered and drove in two runs and Caleb Allinder also had two RBI for the Sharks, who lost two regular-season meetings with Beaufort.

Luke Holland was 3-for-4 with an RBI while James Layman and Riley Stokes each RBI.

Stokes pitched six innings to get the win.

Oliver Holmes and Rhogue Wallace each had RBI for Beaufort.

High School Softball

May River 7, James Island 5

The Sharks scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to win an elimination game in the Class 4A playoffs Monday.

May River will travel to Darlington on Wednesday for another elimination game. The winner of Wednesday’s game heads to North Augusta on Friday for the district championship.

Ana Caraballo was 2-for-4 with four RBI and also pitched a complete game. Hannah Downey was 1-for-2 with two RBI. Caroline Sapochak was 3-for-3 with a run scored.

High School Golf

Bruns leads at 4A championship

Beaufort’s Jerry Bruns is in first place after the opening day of the Class 4A state championship golf tournament on Monday.

Bruns shot a 3-under 69 at Dolphin Head Golf Club and leads Lancaster’s Trey Crenshaw by one shot.

Beaufort was in third place with a 307. AC Flora was first at 294 and Greenville at 303. Hilton Head was in eighth place at 333.

Tuesday's final round wasn't complete at press time.