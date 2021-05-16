Beaufort, May River baseball win playoff openers to set up third meeting of season

There will be a round three between May River and Beaufort baseball teams.

The two Lowcountry baseball teams each won their Class 4A playoff openers on Saturday and will meet Monday at Beaufort in a winner’s bracket game.

May River defeated Region 6-4A champion South Florence, 3-2, in 10 innings while Beaufort beat Region 5-4A champ North Augusta. It will be the third meeting of the season. The two teams split their two regular-season games this year.

In May River’s win, the game was tied at 1 going into extra innings. Both teams scored in the eighth. Then with the game tied in the 10th, the Sharks took the lead when Caleb Allinder scored on an error to make it 3-2.

In the bottom of the inning, South Florence’s Mikey Morris reached on a two-out walk and then Landon Brown followed with a double to left-field but Danny Farrell threw him out at the plate to end the game.

Bennett Roemer got the win in relief for the Sharks. James Layman and Walker Taylor each had two hits and an RBI.

In Beaufort’s win, Wes Graves tossed six solid innings and Chase McKelvey pitched the seventh for the save.

Beaufort trailed 1-0 going into the fourth inning before scoring both of its runs. William Winburn and Charlie Peterson each had RBI singles in the inning. Winburn led the Eagles with two hits.

Softball

North Augusta 10, May River 0 (5)

The Sharks dropped their playoff opener and will host James Island in an elimination game on Monday.