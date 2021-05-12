Beaufort boys tennis headed for first state championship appearance

Beaufort tennis players pose for a photo after winning Class 4A Lower State championship on May 11, 2021. Beaufort Tennis photo

For the first time in school history, Beaufort boys tennis will play for a state championship.

The Eagles defeated South Aiken, 4-1, on Tuesday to win the Class 4A Lower State championship. Beaufort will face A.C. Flora at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Eddie Floyd Tennis Center for the title.

Beaufort is making its first appearance while Flora is in the finals for the fifth time since 2015. The Falcons defeated Greenwood, 5-1, to win the upper state championship.

Beaufort is 15-2 on the season and went unbeaten in region play. Match winners from Tuesday were Graeme Angus (6-2 6-2), Tucker Martin (6-2 7-6), Bodie Daniel (6-1, 6-2) and Griffin Stone (6-0, 6-1)

Singles: Graeme Angus (B) def. Serastian Rogerson 6-2, 6-2; Tucker Martin (B) def. Pate Rowan 6-2 7-6 (8-6) ; Jasper Gazzo (SA) def. Diego Alvarez 6-0 6-1; Bodie Daniel (B) def. Ben Porcha Konjinuic 6-1 6-2; Griffin Stone (B) def. Haze Matthews 6-0 6-1

Girls Soccer

James Island 4, Hilton Head Island 1

Hilton Head’s bid for state championship came up short Monday in the 4A Lower State championship.

Alarie Hodge scored twice as James Island defeated the Seahawks and will advance to Saturday’s championship against Catawba Ridge.

Abbie Lainhart scored the Seahawks’ goal to tie at 1-1 in the first half.

Hilton Head finishes season at 11-6.

Baseball

May River 6, Phillip Simmons 1

James Layman was 2-for-4 with two RBI as May River won its final tune-up before the playoffs.

The Sharks should be at-large selection for the 4A playoffs, which begin Saturday.

Darin Horn picked up the win on the mound and also was 2-for-4 with an RBI

Softball

Hilton Head Island 16, Battery Creek 11

Regan Marchant homered twice and Leah Jackson drove in four runs in the Seahawks’ win Tuesday night.

Lynda Young and Leah Anderson also had two RBI for HHI. Delcie Swift struck out eight in the complete-game win.

Brooke Crosby was 4-for-4 with three RBI for Battery Creek.

USC Beaufort Baseball

Sand Sharks place three on all-tournament team

After USC Beaufort baseball’s historic run in the Sun Conference Tournament, three Sand Sharks - Brian Meyer, Nick Milhan and Blaize Minick earned all-tournament honors.

USC Beaufort, a sixth seed advanced to the tournament championship before losing to regular season champion Southeastern.

Meyer was phenomenal in the five-game tournament for USCB. Tthe sophomore went 9-for-18 with a double, a solo homer, three RBIs, eight runs and four walks.

Milhan finished the postseason tournament with four hits, two runs, three RBIs, a double and a walk. For the season, he had 53 hits to go along with 18 runs and 30 RBIs.

Rounding out the honors was Minick, who appeared in one game in the postseason outing. The freshman right-hander worked eight-plus innings of work en route to earning the win in the 5-3 win over Webber International. In the start, he scattered four hits, allowed two earned runs and struck out four on 133 pitches.