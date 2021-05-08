Two-time champs! Holy Trinity soccer sweeps SCISA Class A championships

The Holy Trinity boys soccer team won its first SCISA Class A state championship on Friday, May 7, 2021. Holy Trinity Photo

It was a championship night for the Holy Trinity soccer program on Friday at Cardinal Newman.

The Lions boys and girls soccer teams swept the SCISA Class A championships at Sebastian Stadium in Columbia.

The Holy Trinity girls rallied to defeat Cambridge Academy, 3-2, while the boys won 1-0 in overtime over Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach.

In the girls’ match, Holy Trinity trailed 2-1 at halftime before scoring twice in the second half for the school’s second state title. Eighth graders Callah Dando and Ava Shearo and sophomore Ella Cooler each scored goals for Holy Trinity.

Mary Clanton Bozard secured eight saves in goal.

The boys match was scoreless after 80 minutes of regulation. But in the 89th minute, sophomore Levi Dyer scored the game-winning goal and the Lions defense held on for the shutout to win the school’s first championship in boys soccer.

Before this year, Holy Trinity boys hadn’t won a playoff game.

Andrew Jennings managed six saves in the first half and senior Addison Wilson made six more saves in the second half and overtime periods.