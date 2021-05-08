Hilton Head girls soccer, Beaufort tennis move on to state semifinals

Hilton Head girls soccer wont its second straight road playoff match with a 1-0 win over Myrtle Beach on Thursday.

Andrea Tapia’s goal as the lone score of the game as the Seahawks advanced to the Class 4A Lower State championship. Hilton Head Island will travel to region foe James Island on Monday with the winner advancing to the championship match at Irmo High School on May 15.

James Island swept the season series, winning 8-2 and 3-1.

Boys Tennis

Beaufort 6, North Myrtle Beach 0

The Eagles moved a win away from playing for a state championship with a victory on Thursday in the Class 4A playoffs.

Beaufort hosts South Aiken on Tuesday in the Lower State championship. The winner advances to the state title match May 15 at Florence Tennis Center.

Singles: Graeme Angus def. Jager Freeman 6-2, 6-0; Tucker Martin def. Byraden Powers 6-1 6-1; Diego Alvarez def. Kris Webb 6-2, 6-1; Bodie Daniel def. Preston Johnson 6-0, 6-4; Griffin Stone def. David Hix 6-0 6-4. Doubles: Joseph Combs/Witt Compton def. Daquan Gause/Evan Rizzo 6-1 6-1

Baseball

May River 7, Lakewood 0

Darin Horn struck out 13 in six innings as the Sharks defeated the Gators on Thursday.

May River is in running for at-large spot and will find out its playoff fate this week.

Luke Holland was 3-for-4 with two RBI and Caleb Allinder and James Layman each had two hits.

Softball

Hilton Head Island 20, Battery Creek 5

Jayden Lopko drove in six runs and Regan Marchant five in the Seahawks’ win Thursday.

Marchant also had a grand slam. Delcie Swift pitched five innings to get the win.