Holy Trinity soccer to play for SCISA titles. Hilton Head girls soccer wins in OT

Holy Trinity boys and girls soccer teams will play for SCISA Class A championships after a pair of wins Wednesday.

Holy Trinity’s varsity boys defeated Conway Christian, 5-1, while the girls beat Charleston Collegiate, 6-2 to advance to Friday’s championship matches at Cardinal Newman in Columbia.

Holy Trinity will play Cambridge in the girls championship at 5:30 p.m. and Christian Academy in the boys championship at 7:30 p.m. The boys are going for their first title while the girls their second.

In the boys match, Levi Dyer had two goals, Houston Wilson had one goal, and Michael Smith had one. Andrew Jennings had five saves and Addison Wilson also had five saves.

In the girls match, Abby Carte earned a hat trick, Ella Cooler added two goals, and Callah Dando picked up a goal. Mary Clanton Bozard had five saves in goal.

Hilton Head Island 5, Aiken 3

Abbie Lainhart scored two of her four goals in overtime to help Hilton Head Island past Aiken, 5-3, on Wednesday in the first round of the Class 4A girls soccer playoffs.

The Seahawks will travel to Myrtle Beach on Thursday with the winner advancing to the lower state championship next week.

The Seahawks trailed 3-1 at one point before the comeback. Whitney McGuire also had a goal for HHI.

North Augusta 1, Hilton Head Island 1

The Yellow Jackets won 4-3 in a shootout to eliminate the Seahawks in the Class 4A boys soccer playoffs on Wednesday.

Baseball

Cardinal Newman 11, Hilton Head Prep 6

Parker Hocutt’s grand slam in the bottom of the fifth helped thwart the Dolphins comeback attempt and end the season Wednesday in the SCISA 3A Lower Bracket championship.

Hilton Head Prep finishes the season at 24-2. Cardinal Newman will play Hammond on Best-of-three championship series beginning Monday

The Dolphins trailed 7-3 before Reese Malon’s three-run homer in the fourth got them within, 7-6. But Cardinal Newman answered back on Hocutt’s grand slam.

Hilton Head Prep committed seven errors in the game, which helped lead to CN’s big innings in second and fifth.

Payce Gartner was 2-for-3 with two RBI for Prep

Boys Tennis

South Aiken 4, Hilton Head Island 3

The Sehawks lost their first-round match in the Class 4A playoffs.

Singles: Sebastian Rogerson (SA) def. Evan Phillips 6-0, 6-1; Alex Ruckno (HHIHS) def. Pate Rowan 7-6 (8-6) 0-6, 10-8; Jasper Gazzo (SA) def. Brent Geist 6-0, 6-2; Ben Porca Konjikusic (SA) def. Grant Pagatpatan 6-0, 6-1; Stefan Russell (HHIHS) def. Haze Matthew 6-2, 1-6, 10-4. Doubles: Rogerson/Gazzo (SA) def. Phillips/Ruckno 6-0, 6-1; Moses Grant/Shane Mason (HHIHS) def. Drew Sich/Owen Brumfield 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 10-7