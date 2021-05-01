Hilton Head Prep boys tennis captures another SCISA state championship

Hilton Head Prep tennis won the 2021 SCISA 3A championship over Cardinal Newman on Friday, April 30, 2021. Hilton Head Prep Athletics Photo

The Hilton Prep boys tennis team added another state championship to the trophy case on Friday.

The Dolphins defeated Cardinal Newman, 6-0, to win the SCISA 3A championship at the Cayce Tennis Center. It is the school’s sixth championship in the last seven seasons.

Hilton Head Prep went 13-0 this season and didn’t drop a match in its two playoff matches against Ben Lippen and Cardinal Newman. Hilton Head Prep only lost nine individual matches during the whole season and defeated public schools Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and region champion Beaufort this season.

The Dolphins lost only six games in the title match against the Cardinals.

Results

Singles: Robert Hagen def. Andrew Aloramson 6-1, 6-1; Bobby Bart def. Victor Camps 6-2, 6-0; Drew Rukavina def. Steven Massey 6-0, 6-0; Leo Nedkov def. Jack Brown 6-0, 6-0; Nick Rose def. Carter Johnson 6-0,