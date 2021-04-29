Hilton Head Prep tennis to play for title. Beaufort baseball clinches playoff spot

Hilton Head Prep advanced to the SCISA 3A boys tennis championship with a convincing 6-0 win over Ben Lippen on Wednesday.

The Dolphins will play Cardinal Newman, who defeated Porter-Gaud 5-4 in a match that featured two 10-set tiebreakers.

No tie breakers were needed for HHP, which only dropped five games in the semifinal win.

Singles: Bobby Bart (HHP) def. William Echols 6-0, 6-0; Leo Nedkov (HHP) def. Carter Moorer 6-1, 6-0; Nick Rose (HHP) def. Eli Jordan 6-0, 6-0; Jack Barney (HHP) def. Geoffrey Hunt 6-1, 6-0; Colin McClosky (HHP) def. Zach McClure 6-0, 6-1; Nick Calamari (HHP) def. Heath Davis 6-0, 6-2

Baseball

Beaufort 6, Bluffton 3 (9)

Beaufort scored three runs in the top of the eighth to defeat Bluffton and wrap up No. 2 seed in playoffs from Region 7-4A.

The state baseball playoffs begin on May 15.

Josh Denton had an RBI single for Beaufort in the eighth. The Eagles’ other two runs in the inning came on an error and hit by pitch. William Winburn led Beaufort with three hits and three RBI.

Patrick Daley pitched the final 3 2/3 innings in relief for the win.

Eric Eastham and Cameron Poliquin each went 2-for-3 with two RBI to lead Bluffton.

May River 10, Colleton County 0

James Layman, Darrin Horn, Caleb Allinder and Luke Holland each had two RBI in the win for the Sharks, who kept their hopes alive for the at-large berth for 4A playoffs.

Horn picked up the win, striking out 10 in five innings.

Softball

Bluffton 8, Beaufort 5

The Bobcats jumped out to a 7-0 lead on its way to a win over the Eagles on Wednesday night.

Parker Ray was 2-for-3 with two RBI and Katie Ryan was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead Bluffton. Ray pitched 5 ⅓ innings to get the win.

Karley Rouse was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBI for Beaufort.

Colleton County 4, May River 0

Whitley Weathers tossed her second straight shutout in the win over the Sharks on Wednesday.

Weathers allowed four hits and struck out six. Shandi Brown was 2-for-4 with two RBI to lead CC.

Casey Lang had two of May River’s four hits.