Hilton Head Prep baseball wins playoff opener. Beaufort tennis wraps up region title

The Beaufort boys tennis team completed an unbeaten region slate with a 5-1 win over May River on Monday.

Beaufort will host a first-round playoff match on May 4.

Singles: Graeme Angus (B) def. Liam Beckler 7-5, 3-6, 10-7; Said Hernandez (MR) def. Tucker Martin 7-5, 3-6, 10-7 ; Diego Alvarez (B) def. JP White 6-1, 6-1; Bodie Daniel (B) def. Ryland Pollard 6-2, 6-1; Griffin Stone (B) def. Aidan Delatorre 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Joseph Combs/Witt Compton (BHS) def. Darren Wegard/Justin Wegard 6-0, 6-0.

Hilton Head Island 5, James Island 1

Singles: Neo James (JI) def. Evan Phillips 6-3, 6-3; Alex Ruckno (HHIHS) def. Jonah Haller 3-6, 6-2, 10-5; Brent Geist (HHI) def. Matthew Ogiba 6-4, 6-2; Grant Pagatpatan (HHI) def. Helms Sanders 6-1, 7-5; Moses Grant (HHI) def. Nick Kiser 2-6, 6-4, 10-3. Doubles: Shane Mason/Stefan Russell (HHI) def. Basel Shepherd & Conner Stratton 7-6 (4), 2-6, 10-7

Baseball

Hilton Head Prep 3, Laurence Manning 2

The Dolphins scored all of their runs in the fifth inning to defeat the SwampCats in SCISA 3A playoffs on Tuesday.

Hilton Head Prep will travel to Cardinal Newman on Friday at 6 p.m. for a winner’s bracket game.

Luke Foley was 1-for-3 with two RBI and Jaiden Hrobar was 2-for-4 to lead Prep. Reese Malon pitched four innings to get the win and Foley got the save.

May River 11, Colleton County 1 (6)

James Layman had three hits while Darrin Horn had two RBI in May River’s win on Monday.

Luke Holland, Bennett Stokes and Bennett Roemer each had RBI in the win. Riley Stokes struck out eight in five innings to pick up the victory.

Beaufort 10, Bluffton 4

Rhogue Wallace tripled, double and drove in five runs for Beaufort on Monday.

Oliver Holmes was 1-for-3 with an RBI and also pitched six innings to pick up the win.

Girls Soccer

Hilton Head Prep 3, Hilton Head Christian 1

The Dolphins won their 14th straight match and completed region play with an unbeaten record.

Sadie Callen had two goals and Shania Diaz had one. Ansleigh Crenshaw had two assists and Ella Clark had one. HHP will conclude the regular season Thursday against Pinewood Prep.

John Paul II 5, Patrick Henry 2

Paige Weniger had her second hat trick of the season in JP II’s win.

Brenna Frank had two goals and one assist. Emma Sauls and Alondra Hurtado each tallied an assist. Trinity Grace had four saves in goal.

Boys Soccer

May River 4, Lucy Beckham 2

Renty Kitty scored twice and Nico Mieres had a goal in May River’s win on Monday.

Softball

Bluffton 3, Beaufort 0

Parker Ray struck out 18 and allowed just one hit in a complete-game victory for the Bobcats on Monday night.

Bluffton had just three hits off Beaufort’s Kylie Rast but scored twice in the fifth to pull away.

Colleton County 2, May River 0

Whitley Weathers pitched a complete game and also was 2-for-3 with an RBI in Colleton’s win over May River.

John Paul II 9, Patrick Henry 2

Cayce Graves pitched six no-hit innings and struck out eight in the Warriors victory.

Boys Golf

Seahawks, Eagles tie to close out regular season

Hilton Head Island and Beaufort each shot 166s to tie in the final regular-season match of the season Tuesday at Snee Farms.

James Island (171) was third followed by May River (181), Bluffton (187), Lucy Beckham (196) and Colleton County (211).

HHI’s Elliott Jones shot a 39 to finish second, two shots behind James Island’s Conner Heyboer. Hilton Head’s Garret Fader, Beaufort’s Jerry Bruns and Simon McAlister each shot 42s.