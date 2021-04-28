Champs! Hilton Head Christian boys capture another SCISA 2A golf title

Hilton Head Christian won the 2021 SCISA 2A boys golf championship Submitted Photo

On Tuesday, Hilton Head Christian boys golf team added to the school’s impressive state championship run this season.

The Eagles captured the SCISA 2A championship held at Coastal Carolina’s Hackler Course. Hilton Head Christian finished with a two-day total of 597 to win by 14 shots over Palmetto Christian.

It is the school’s third state championship this school year, adding to the ones by the football and girls basketball squads. HHCA was runner-up in 2019 and there wasn’t a championship held last year because of COVID-19.

HHCA shot a 302 on the second day after shooting a 295 on Monday. Hilton Head Christian’s Max Green shot a 4-under par 68 on Tuesday to finish the two days at 140 to win individual honors by three shots over Alex Stephens.

Ethan Ducharme finished with a 150 followed by Aiden LeBlanc (153), Sean Engler (154) and Hudson Buck (157) to round out the scoring for the Eagles.

In the SCISA Class 3A championship, Hilton Head Prep finished third with a 620. Trinity Collegiate was first with a 588 and Porter-Gaud shot 600. Camila Burnett and Zach Boroom each shot a 152 to lead Hilton Head Prep.

In the SCISA Class A championship, Holy Trinity Classical finished third with a 735. Cambridge Academy won it with a 651. Bray Sheehan led Holy Trinity with a 174 and Barnes Gooding had a 175.

SCISA Boys Golf Results

Class 2A Championship

Team Scorers: Hilton Head Christian 597; Palmetto Christian 611; Orangeburg Prep 626; Spartanburg Day 630; Carolina Academy 661; Spartanburg Christian 698; Shannon Forest 711; Pee Dee Academy 713; Williamsburg Academy 721; Calhoun Academy 769

Individual Scorers: Max Green 140; Alex Stephens 143; Harris Holstein 143; Granger Amick( 144; Andrew Propes 148

Class 3A Championship

Team Scores: Trinity Collegiate 588; Porter Gaud 600; Hilton Head Prep. 620; Wilson Hall 653; Florence Christian 658; Hammond 659; Augusta Christian 680; Cardinal Newman 683; Ben Lippen 685; Laurence Manning 723; Pinewood Prep 757; Northwood Academy 800; First Baptist 825

Individual Scorers: Zach Adams 142; Lucas Acevedo 144; Gene Zeigler 144; 4. Elliott Pope 145; Teddy Dunn 146; Pake June 146; Drew Jeffords 147; Miller Jones 149; Campbell Skelly 149.

Class A Championship

Cambridge Academy 651; Wardlaw Academy 706; Holy Trinity Classical 735; Mead Hall 753; Richard Winn 797; Patrick Henry 817; Lowcountry Prep 852; Dorchester Academy 858

Individual Scorers: Chuck Stanley 148; Spence Hagood 156; Baylor Geer(WA) 157; Seth Massey 160; Grayson Harrelson 161; Carswell Daniel 164