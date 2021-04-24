Beaufort Academy makes hire for new athletic director

Beaufort Academy has hired William Howell as its new athletic director. Beaufort Academy Athletic Department Photo

Beaufort Academy announced Friday that William Howell will be the school’s next athletic director.

Howell replaces Nick Field, who has been at the school since 2018. During Field’s tenure, four new athletic programs were added; bowling, cheerleading, baseball, and softball. The Eagles also won seven state championships during that time.

“Beaufort Academy is well known for its family environment and culture,” Howell said in a school release. “Building close relationships is one of the most important foundations for a program, and I am excited to start a new chapter at BA.”

Howell has been the Sports and Aquatic Director for the Wardle Family YMCA in Beaufort. During his time at the YMCA, Howell has been responsible for providing leadership and management in program operations, staffing, budget, fundraising, program and membership experience. During his tenure, sponsorship revenue has increased by 358 percent and athletic program participation has increased dramatically with over 435 youth participants in programs at once.

Howell, a Beaufort native, attended the University of South Carolina, with a B.S. in Sport and Entertainment Management. During his four years at USC, he was marketing intern for the athletic department, aiding in promotional activities for all varsity sports, including game day operations and campus public relation campaigns. He also interned at Heathwood Hall where he aided the Athletic Director and also worked as an assistant baseball coach.

“William’s experience working with athletic administration at both the college and high school levels make him an excellent addition to the BA Administrative Team,” Beaufort Academy Head of School Dr. Dan Durbin said. “We are looking forward to having him join us in July for a seamless transition into the fall athletic season and new school year.”