Hilton Head girls head to lacrosse semifinals. Horn tosses gem for May River baseball

Anna Ferrebee scored six goals as Hilton Head Island pulled away in the second half to defeat AC Flora, 14-8, in the Class 4A girls lacrosse playoffs.

The Seahawks will travel to top-seeded Bishop England for the state semifinal match on Tuesday. The winner advances to Saturday’s championship at Irmo High School.

HHI led 7-6 at halftime but outscored Flora 7-2 in the second half. Ella Christie had four goals and Sarah Kate Shupp had three.

Baseball

May River 1, Hilton Head Island 0

Darin Horn tossed a gem against the Seahawks for the second time this year.

Horn allowed just three hits and struck out 12 for his second win over HHI. Bennett Roemer’s RBI single in the fifth inning to score Riley Stokes was the difference.

Roemer had two of May River’s three hits.

Daniel Keber pitched well in loss for HHI, allowing just a run on three hits while striking out seven.

Softball

May River 11, Hilton Head Island 1 (5)

Casey Laing and Ana Caraballo each drove in two runs for May River on Friday night.

Laing finished with three hits including two doubles. Giovana Rodriguez allowed a run on one hit and struck out eight for the win.

Girls Soccer

Beaufort 1, Lucy Beckham 0

Caroline Louw’s goal in the first half was the difference in the Eagles’ win on Wednesday.

The goal came off of Trinity Jones’ corner kick.

Quinn Wilson did an outstanding job in goal and had several excellent saves.