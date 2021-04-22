Roundup: May River boys, Hilton Head girls win lacrosse playoff openers

A look at results from Tuesday and Wednesday night’s high school spring sports action from the Lowcountry

Boys Lacrosse

May River 11, Hilton Head Island 7

Brooks Van Esselstyn scored three goals as the Sharks defeated the Seahawks in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on Wednesday.

May River will host Christ Church in the second round at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Ethan Sotiropoulos, Ben Marlet and Rob Gadomski each had two goals. Gadomski went over the 100-goal mark for his career.

Girls Lacrosse

Hilton Head Island 13, Phillip Simmons 9

Anna Ferrebee scored six goals to lead Hilton Head Island to a win Wednesday in the Class 4A playoffs.

The Seahawks will travel to A.C. Flora on Friday at 6:30 p.m. for the second round. Bailey Olive, Brooke Simons and Olivia Christie each had two goals for HHI.

Greenville 27, Beaufort 11

Amyah Todd scored four goals as Beaufort lost in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

The Eagles end the season at 7-6, the first winning season in school history.. Annabelle Hooper tallied 3 goals, with Sophia Pellegrino and Holland Perryman each scoring twice.

Baseball

Beaufort 2, Colleton County 0 (8)

Wes Graves pitched a complete-game three-hitter in the extra-inning win Wednesday.

Rhogue Wallace had an RBI fielder’s choice in the Eagles’ two-run eighth inning.

James Island 10, Bluffton 0 (5)

Ayrton Leichner had three RBI and Hogan Garner pitched a three-hitter in James Island’s win.

Hilton Head Christian 14, Memorial Day 12

Michael Zoodsma homered and drove in two runs in a high-scoring game Tuesday.

Ben Eddy was 3-for-4 with two RBI and Jesse Hall was 1-for-3 with three RBI. Jace Blackshear got the win in relief and Eddy had the save.

Softball

Colleton County 9, Beaufort 2

Sydney Harvey had three RBI while Jordan Slocum and Shamorie Overton each had two in Colleton’s win on Wednesday.

Makayla Chisholm was 3-for-4 and Whitley Weathers struck out 12 for Colleton.

Madison Sanchez and Carleigh Coolong each had an RBI for Beaufort.

Thomas Heyward 9, Hilton Head Island 5

The Rebels scores four in the second and two in the third for the win over the Seahawks on Wednesday.

Isabel Cannon had two RBI and Abigail Hayes was 3-for-3 with an RBI. Cannon got the win on the mound.

Regan Marchant homered and drove in two runs and Jayden Lopko had two RBI for HHI.

Girls Soccer

Hilton Head Island 5, May River 0

Andrea Tapia scored two goals in the win over the Sharks on Tuesday. Julia Willey, Madeline Pollitzer and Julia Kubec each added goals for HHI.

Hilton Head Christian 5, John Paul II 2

Abby Peduzzi scored twice in the Eagles’ win over the Warriors.

Abigail Scott, Devon Yarde and Emmie Lentz each added a goal for HHCA. Brenna Frank had both goals for John Paul II.

Hilton Head Prep 3, Porter-Gaud 0

Shania Diaz scored two of her three goals in the first half in the win over the Cyclones on Tuesday.

Sami Heggenbottom had the shutout in goal.

Boys Soccer

Hilton Head Island 3, May River 1 (OT)

Allan Leyva and Nicko Morales scored goals in overtime to help the Seahawks past the Sharks.

Nate Bowen also scored for HHI. Zeke Chappelear had May River’s lone goal in second half to tie it at 1.

Boys Tennis

Beaufort 6, James Island 0

Singles: Graeme Angus def. Neo James 6-0 6-2; Tucker Martin def. Jonah Haller 2-6 6-2 10-8; Diego Alvarez def. Matthew Ogiba 7-6 ( 7-2) 6-2; Bodie Daniel def. Helms Sanders 6-2 6-0; Griffin Stone def. Nick Kiser 6-4 6-0. Doubles: Walker Perryman/Witt Compton def. Bazel Shephard/Conner Stratton 6-2 3-6, 10-6

Beaufort 5, Hilton Head Island 1

Singles: Graeme Angus (B) def. Evan Phillips 6-0, 6-0; Tucker Martin (B) def. Alex Ruckno 6-4, 6-1; Brent Geist (HHI) def. Diego Alvarez 6-3, 4-6, 10-6; Bodie Daniel (B) def. Grant Pagatpatan 4-6, 6-1, 10-4; Griffin Stone (B) def. Moses Grant 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: Joseph Combs/Witt Compton (B) def. Shane Mason/Stefan Russell 6-3, 6-1

Boys Golf

HHCA wins Region 4-2A tournament

Hilton Head Christian shot a 312 to win the SCISA Region 4-2A tournament on Wednesday.

Hilton Head Prep was second at 323 followed by Holy Trinity (385), Beaufort Academy (391) and Cross Schools (391.)

HHCA and Prep made up six of the top seven golfers. Hilton Head Christian’s Aidan LeBlanc (73) was the medalist. HHCA’s Hudson Buck was second followed by Zach Boorom (79), Sean Engler (80), Jeep Patrick (80), Olivia Wilkie (80) and Jack Worrell (80).

Seahawks win match at Ocean Point

Hilton Head Island shot a 153 to defeat Beaufort by three shots in a match at Fripp Island’s Ocean Point on Tuesday.

HHI’s Nolan Hawkins shot a 36 to earn medalist honors May River (174) was third followed by Bluffton (179) and Battery Creek.

Garrett Fader and Ben Batson each had 38s for the Seahawks.

Simon McAlister had a 37 to lead Beaufort Jack Lubkin (38), and Jerry Bruns (39) finished behind McAllisterBluffton’s Jones Saylor shot a 40, and May River’s Andrew Swanson had a 41.