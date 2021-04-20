Roundup: Beaufort baseball run-rules Colleton. Bluffton softball wins on walk-off

A look at results from Monday night’s high school spring sports action from the Lowcountry

Baseball

Beaufort 11, Colleton County 1 (6)

Matt Bornsheuer and Rhogue Walllace each homered in the Eagles’ run-ruled win on Monday.

Wallace was 2-for-2 with an RBI and Bornsheuer was 1-for-2 with three RBI. Rush Riley had three RBI and William Winburn had two.

Oliver Holmes struck out eight and walked just one in the complete-game victory.

Thomas Heyward 11, Hilton Head Christian 7

Deitrich Shuford, Jeremy Clemmer and Brody Crider each drove in two runs during the Rebels’ victory.

Zane Wilson went four innings to get the win.

Keene Reese drove in two runs to lead Hilton Head Christian.

James Island 10, Bluffton 3

James Island used a six-run second inning to defeat the Bobcats on Monday.

Hayes Snow was 3-for-4 with three RBI and Chase Worrill had three hits and an RBI for James Island.

Nate Hoyt was 1-for-3 with an RBI for Bluffton.

Benedictine (Ga.) 16, Hilton Head Island 5

Justin Thomas homered, tripled and had six RBI in Benedictine’s win over the Seahawks.

Benedictine scored in every inning for the win.

Kyle Markowitz was 2-for-3 with 2 RBI to lead the Seahawks.

Hilton Head Prep 15, Bridges Prep 0 (3)

The Dolphins scored 12 runs in the first inning to defeat Bridges Prep.

Phoenix Betancourt, Jaiden Hrobar, Harrison Green, and Reese Malon each had two RBI. Gunnar Bonomo and Torin Hrobar combined on a no-hitter.

Softball

Hilton Head Island 15, Wade Hampton 2 (6)

South Carolina commit Reagan Marchant homered and drove in three runs for the Seahawks on Monday.

Zoey Jackson was 3-for-3 with three RBI while Leah Jackson and Alexandra Fisher drove in two runs for HHI, which scored eight runs in the top of the sixth inning. Shaina Logo struck out nine to pick up the win.

Bluffton 5, James Island 4

Alyssa Rose’s single in the bottom of the seventh gave the Bobcats a walk-off victory Monday.

Bluffton trailed 4-3 going to the bottom of seventh. Maison Zeroll began the comeback with a one-our single.. Parker Ray followed with a single, advancing Maison to third. Katie Ryan then hit a hard single to third scoring Maison to tie the game and move Parker to third. Then, Rose followed with the game-winner.

Ray struck out 12 to pick up the win for Bluffton.

Girls Soccer

Holy Trinity 6, Beaufort Academy 1

Abby Carte had a hat trick in the Lions’ win over the Eagles on Monday.

Ella Cooler, Lele Cooler, and Callah Dando also contributed a goal. Mary Clanton Bozard had four saves in goal. Holy Trinity’s varsity girls are now 5-2 overall with a 3-1 region record.

Boys Soccer

Holy Trinity 4, Beaufort Academy 2

The Lions moved to 8-0 with a win over the Eagles.

Levi Dyer contributed two goals while Ashton Stacks and Bray Sheehan each added one goal apiece. Andrew Jennings and Addison Wilson rotated the goalie duties, each making six saves.

Lowcountry teams in SC Coaches soccer rankings

The SC High School Soccer coaches released their rankings this week and several Lowcountry teams were ranked.

On the boys side, Hilton Head Island is No. 4 and May River No. 9 in Class 4A. John Paul II is second, Holy Trinity third and Hilton Head Christian No. 5 in SCISA A/2A polls.

In girls, Hilton Head Island is No. 7 in Class 4A. Hilton Head Prep is No. 1 in Class A/2A.