Roundup: Horn tosses gem in May River baseball’s shutout victory

A roundup of Lowcountry high school action from Wednesday through Friday:

Baseball

May River 4, Hilton Head Island 0

Darin Horn struck out 16 in 6 ⅔ innings as the Sharks blanked the Seahawks on Friday.

Horn allowed just one hit and walked just one. Riley Stokes got the final out.

Walker Taylor was 1-for-3 for the Sharks and James Layman was 1-for-3 with a double.

Thomas Heyward 20, St. Andrews 12

The Rebels scored 12 runs in the fourth inning for the win on Friday.

Dylan Boyles, Peyton Bennett and Carter Zareva each had three RBI and Jeremy Clemmer had three. Boyles got the win in relief.

Oceanside Collegiate 8, Bluffton 3

Oceanside scored four runs in the fifth inning for the comeback win over Buffton on Friday.

The Landsharks trailed 3-2 going into the fifth.

Cameron Piloquin, Carson Yeager and Preston Burnside each had RBI for the Bobcats.

Beaufort 9, Hilton Head Island 2

Zach Talbert was 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in helping Beaufort to a win on Thursday.

Oliver Holmes and Colin Peterson each had two hits and two RBI for the Eagles. Rhogue Wallace was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Wes Graves pitched 5 ⅔ innings, allowed two runs on four hits for the win.

Jackson Philpot led the Seahawks with two hits.

Hilton Head Christian 9, Coastal 6

Seven different players had RBI in Hilton Head Christian’s victory on Thursday.

Jace Blackshear was 1-for-2 with a double and RBI for the Eagles. Ben Eddy got the win in relief and Walker Mikkelson picked up the save.

May River 5, Battery Creek 2

Darin Horn homered and had two RBI and also got the win in relief for May River on Wednesday.

Brice Minton, James Layman and Danny Farrell each had RBI for the Sharks.

Softball

Beaufort 6, Battery Creek 4

The Eagles scored three runs in the top of the seventh to defeat the Dolphins on Friday.

Kyrsten Cruikshank led Beaufort with three hits. Karley Rouse, Leela Hildenbrand and Jaylen Clifton each had an RBI for the Eagles.

Kylie Rast struck out 10 and went the distance for the win.

Beaufort 11, Hilton Head Island 10 (8)

Beaufort scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth for the walk-off win Thursday.

The Seahawks trailed 7-4 going into the top of the seventh before scoring three runs to tie it. HHI scored three in the top of the eighth before Beaufort’s comeback. Madison Sanchez scored the game-winning run for the Eagles.

Kyrsten Cruikshank was 3-for-5 with three RBI and Sanchez was 2-for-5 with two RBI. Kylie Rast struck out 14 in the win.

Alexandria Fisher Fisher was 4-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and Leah Anderson went 3-for-5 with four RBI to lead HHI. Reagan Marchant was 3-for-4.

Girls Lacrosse

Beaufort 12, Savannah Christian 3

Sophia Pellegrino and Amyah Todd each had three goals in Beaufort’s win on Thursday.

Megan Alvarez and Annabelle Hooper added two goals and Kelina Snipes and Lillian Carr each scored one.Shelby Holstein stopped six shots in goal.

Boys Lacrosse

Bishop England 11, May River 4

Brooks Van Esselstyn scored twice in the Sharks’ loss to the Bishops on Thursday.

Rob Gadomski and Hudson Kramer each had a goal for May River.

Boys Golf

Beaufort wins match at Pleasant Point

Beaufort shot a team score of 162 to edge Bluffton by three shots Thursday at the Golf Club at Pleasant Point.

Hilton Head Island was third with a 170.

Bluffton’s Jones Saylor shot a 36 to earn medalist honors. Jerry Bruns shot a 37 to lead Beaufort. Bluffton’s Hunter Cofall and Beaufort’s Jack Lubkin tied for third with a pair of 39s. Hilton Head Island’s Nolan Hawkins had a 40.

Boys Tennis

Hilton Head Island 6, Bluffton 0

Singles: Evan Phillips def. Jack Orlando 6-0, 6-0; Brent Geist def. Joseph Nouri 6-0, 6-3; Alex Ruckno def. Garrett Rowe 6-0, 6-1; Grant Pagatpatan def. Sebastian Tollefson 6-2, 6-1; Moses Grant def. William Zendzian 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Stefan Russell/Fisher Cavanaugh def. Todd Patten/Brandon Halas 6-1, 6-3

Hilton Head Prep 8, Beaufort 1

Singles: Graeme Angus (BHS) def. Bobby Bart 6-7,6-4,10-8; Drew Rukavina (HHP) def. Tucker Martin 6-3,6-2; Leo Nedkov (HHP) def. Diego Alverez 6-4,6-0; Nick Rose (HHP) def. Bodie Daniel 6-1,6-1; Jack Barney (HHP) def. Griffin Stone 6-1,7-5; Alex Zhu (HHP) def. Joseph Combs 2-6, 6-4,10-3. Doubles: Bart/Martin (HHP) def. Angus/Alvarez 8-3; Nedkov/Rose (HHP) def. Martin/Daniel 8-4; Barney/Zhu (HHP) def. Stone/Combs 8-7

Hilton Head Prep 5, Beaufort Academy 1

Singles: Robert Hagen (HHP) def. Andrew Alicknovitch 6-0 6-1; Jack McDougall (BA) def. Colin McCloskey 6-1, 3-6, 10-8; Nick Calamari (HHP) def. Brandon Trapp 6-1 6-0; Thomas Dowe (HHP) def. Quincy Blanding 6-1 6-0; Alston Adams (HHP) def. Davis Bonebrake 6-4 6-4; Beckett Jones (HHP) def. Preston Aivaz 6-1 6-0