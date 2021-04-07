Roundup: Hilton Head Prep girls soccer, May River softball pick up blowout wins

A roundup of Lowcountry high school action from Tuesday:

Baseball

Beaufort 11, Hilton Head 0 (5)

Oliver Holmes pitched a five-inning no-hitter and Zach Talbert had two RBI in the Eagles’ region win on Monday.

Rhogue Wallace added two hits for Beaufort while Colin Peterson and William Winburn each had one.

Hilton Head Christian 4, Beaufort Academy 3

Jace Blackshear was 2-for-4 with an RBI and HHCA held off a late rally to defeat Beaufort Academy.

Beaufort Academy trailed 4-2 going into the seventh but scored a run and had the tying run on second before Blackshear recorded the final out for the save. James Crosby pitched six innings to pick up the win.

Michael Zoodsma and Kyle Scannell each drove in runs for HHCA.

Softball

May River 18, Hilton Head Island 3

The Sharks scored three runs in the sixth and nine in the seventh to beat the Seahawks.

Macey Dowe was 4-for-5 with a homer and RBI to lead May River. Casey Laing and Gabby Ximerse each had three RBI while Giovanna Rodriquez and Ruthy Roman each had two.

Rodriguez struck out 12 to get the win.

Reagan Marchant homered for Hilton Head Island.

Girls Soccer

Hilton Head Prep 10, Ashley Hall 0

Arkansas commit Ansleigh Crenshaw and Vanderbilt commit Shania Diaz each had hat tricks in the Dolphins’ victory.

Ella Clark, Bryn Miller, Sadie Callen, and Haley Majors also had goals. Miller also had five assists and Callen and Diaz had two. Sami Heggenbottom recorded another shutout in goal.

Boys Tennis

Beaufort 6, Bluffton 0

Singles: Graeme Angus def. Jack Orlando 6-1, 6-0; Tucker Martin def. Joe Nouri 6-1, 6-2; Diego Alvarez def. Garrett Rowe 6-3, 6-2; Bodie Daniel def. Sebastian Tollefson 6-2, 6-1; Griffin Stone def. William Zendzian 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Joseph Combs/Walker Perryman def. Todd Patten/Brendon Halas 6-0, 6-1