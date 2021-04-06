Roundup: Beaufort standout earns national honor after big game for Presbyterian

Former Beaufort standout Jeffrey Smyth was named the Stats Perform FCS National Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. Presbyterian Athletics Photo

Former Beaufort standout Jeffrey Smyth was named the Stats Perform FCS National Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

The award comes a day after Smyth was named the Pioneer Football League’s defensive player of the week. Smyth became the first FCS player to return two interceptions for touchdowns in a game since 2013, helping Presbyterian pull away from Stetson for s 26-3 road victory in the Pioneer Football League.

Smyth scored on a 30-yard return in the second quarter and a 52-yard pick-six in the third quarter. He also had seven solo tackles, including a 10-yard sack and another stop behind the line of scrimmage for a two-yard loss. The Blue Hose held Stetson to 248 yards, their fewest allowed in a game since 2017.

Smyth is third on the Blue Hose with 32 tackles and leads the team with three interceptions.

Baseball

Bluffton 8, Colleton County 7

Bluffton scored six runs in the fourth inning and held on to defeat Colleton on Monday.

Nico Martucci had two RBI to lead Bluffton while Cody Bradt, Grant Musselman and Jayden Timmins each had an RBI.

Eric Eastham pitched 5 ⅓ innings of relief to get the win. Timmins got the save as he struck out Drew Hadwin to end the game as Colleton had runners on second and third.

Ben Kennedy had two hits and three RBI to lead Colleton.

St. Andrews 9, Hilton Head Christian 8

Gabe Barnhill’s bases-loaded walk in the bottom of seventh gave St. Andrews a walk-off win over HHCA.

Keegan Karing was 1-for-4 with three RBI to lead St. Andrews.

Michael Zoodsma was 2-for-2 with two RBI and Keene Reese was 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Eagles.

Softball

Beaufort 19, Hilton Head Island 7

Madison Sanchez was 3-for-4 with a grand slam and drove in seven runs as the Eagles defeated the Seahawks on Monday.

Kylie Rast was 3-for-5 with an RBI and also picked up the win on the mound. Rast struck out 12 and allowed just one earned run. Nezi’le Chinchilla had two hits and an RBI for Beaufort.

Shania Lugo and Leah Jackson each had two RBI for Hilton Head Island.

Boys Tennis

Hilton Head Island 5, May River 1

Singles: Evan Phillips (HHI) def. Liam Beckler; Said Hernandez (MR) def. Brent Geist; Alex Ruckno (HHI) def. Ryland Pollard; Grant Pagatpatan (HHI) def. JP White; Moses Grant (HHI) def. Aidan DaLatorre. Doubles: Shane Mason/Stefan Russell (HHI) def. Darren Wegard/Justin Wegard

Hilton Head Prep 6, Bluffton 1

Singles: Jack Barney (HHP) def. Jack Barbey, 6-0, 6-1; Max Marko (HHP) def. Joseph Nouri, 6-2, 6-1; Colin McClosky (HHP) def. Garrett Rowe, 6-1, 6-3; Will Barney (HHP) def. Sebastian Tollefson, 6-2, 5-7, 10-8; Beckett Jones (HHP) def. William Zendzian, 2-6, 7-5, 12-10. Doubles: Robert Hagan/Jack Barney (HHP) def. Jack Barbey/Joseph Nouri, 8-0; Todd Patten/Brendan Halas (B) def. Paul Carrabba/Alston Adams, 7-6, 7-5

Girls Lacrosse

Hilton Head Island 14, Bluffton 5

Brooke Simons, Anna Ferrebee and Ella Christie each scored three goals in the Seahawks’ win over the Bobcats.

Bailey Olive and Allie Jeffrey each added two goals for HHI and Sarah Kate Shupp chipped in with one.

Boys Lacrosse

May River 21, Bluffton 5

Rob Gadomski has six goals and Brooks van Esselstyn tallied three goals and three assists on Monday night.

Three other Sharks tallied their own hat tricks - senior Hudson Kramer, junior Andrew Dromsky and junior Reece Simonson. Mike Gonzales added a goal, along with six groundballs. Sophomore Thomas Raisch added two goals with two groundballs.