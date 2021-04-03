Hilton Head Prep soccer, Hilton Head Island and Bluffton baseball get non-region wins

A roundup from Thursday and Friday night’s action for Lowcountry spring sports teams:

Girls Soccer

Hilton Head Prep 2, Hilton Head Island 0

The Hilton Head Prep girls soccer got its biggest win of the season on Thursday.

The Dolphins defeated Hilton Head Island, 2-0, for their 10th straight win of the season.

Senior captain Shania Diaz scored in the first half on a through ball from Sadie Callen and senior captain Ansleigh Crenshaw put the game away with about 10 minutes left.

Sami Heggenbottom had the shutout in goals with nine saves.

Boys Soccer

May River 4, Lucy Beckham 0

Chris Hernandez, Jacob Madeiros, Kevin Pierre and Colton Beine scored as the Sharks picked up a win Friday night.

May River led 3-0 at halftime.

Baseball

Bluffton 9, East Clarendon 1

Bluffton scored all of its runs in the fourth and fifth innings to defeat East Clarendon on Friday.

Cameron Poliquin was 1-for-4 with three RBI and Jayden Timmins was 2-for-4 with two RBI for the Bobcats. Grant Musselman allowed one run on five hits over five innings to get the win.

Hilton Head Island 13, Phillip Simmons 2

The Seahawks scored 10 runs in the fourth inning for a win Friday night.

Tate Miller was 3-for-4 with four RBI and Juju Mlodzinski was 2-for-3 with four RBI to lead Hilton Head Island. Kyle Markowitz allowed two hits over three innings to get the win.

Softball

May River 13, Aiken 5

Giovana Rodriguez drove in three runs and Macey Dowe homered in the Sharks’ win over Aiken on Friday at the Triple Crown Tournament in Aiken.

Rodriguez and Dowe each were 2-for-4. Casey Laing also was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Gabby Ximenez picked up the win.

Lexington 8, May River 0

Mackenzie Mathis pitched a complete game and also homered in Lexington’s win over May River on Friday at the Triple Crown Tournament in Aiken.

South Aiken 13, Beaufort 3

Beaufort dropped its opening game at the Triple Crown Tournament in Aiken on Friday.

Kylie Rast was 1-for-3 with two RBI for Beaufort.

Ninety-Six 14, Beaufort 2

Grace Lollis homered twice and Kyle Campbell also homered in Ninety-Six’s win over Beaufort at the Triple Crown Tournament in Aiken on Friday.

Lollis and Campbell each drove in three runs. Meghan Kimnerling picked up the win.

Kyrsten Cruikshank had a hit and RBI for Beaufort.

Boys Tennis

Hilton Head Island 4, James Island 3

Neo James (JI) def. Evan Phillips, 6-2, 2-6, 11-9; Jonah Halter (JI) def. Brent Geist 1-6, 6-4, 10-5; Alex Ruckno (HHI) def. Matthew Ogiba 6-3, 7-5; Grant Pagatpatan (HHI) def. Helms Schneider 6-2, 6-4; Moses Grant (HHI) def. NIck Kiser 6-3, 7-6, 7-3. Doubles: Neo James/Jonah Halter (JI) def. Alex Ruckno/Brent Geist, 3-6, 6-3 10-8; Shane Mason/Stefan Rusell (HHI) def. Connor Stratton/Bazel Shepperd 6-3, 6-2.

Beaufort 6, May River 0

Singles: Graeme Angus def. Liam Beckler 6-1, 6-3; Tucker Martin def. Said Hernandez 6-2, 7-6. 8-6; Diego Alvarez def. Ryland Pollard, 6-2, 6-0; Bodie Daniel def. JP White, 6-3 6-0; Griffin Stone def. Aiden Delatorre 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Joseph Combs/Witt Compton def. Justin Wegard/Darren Wegard 6-0, 6-0

Bluffton 4, Lucy Beckham 2

Singles: Jack Orlando (B) d. Max Treft (LB) 6-2, 7-6, 10-8; Benson Stein (LB) d. Joseph Nouri (B) 6-1,6-3; Will Stein (LB) d. Garrett Rowe (B) 6-2,6-3; Sebastian Tollefson (B) d. Cooper Annan (LB) 6-3,3-6,11-9; William Zendzian (B) d. Ridge Jenkinson (LB) 6-4,3-6, 10-8. Doubles: Todd Patten/Brendon Halas (B) def. Cooper Snowden and Jason Demille (LB). 6-1, 6-3