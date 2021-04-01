Roundup: Hilton Head Island tennis, Beaufort golf, HHCA baseball get wins Wednesday

A roundup from Tuesday and Wednesday’s action for Lowcountry spring sports teams:

Baseball

James Island 9, Hilton Head Island 6

James Island scored four runs in the first two win its second straight over Hilton Head Island.

Julius Reynolds was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Keller Olson was 1-for-4 with two RBI for James Island. Hogan Garner picked up the win.

Daniel Keber was 2-for-4 with an RBI while Ethan Russo and Kyle Markowitz each had RBI for the Seahawks.

Hilton Head Christian 10, Beaufort Academy 3 (5)

Jacob Eaddy was 2-for-3 with an RBI and James Crosby pitched a complete-game in HHCA’s victory.

Crosby allowed just one hit and struck out seven.

Softball

James Island 18, Hilton Head Island 0 (4)

Torren Thomas and Farley Pack each had three RBI in James Island’s win over Hilton Head Island.

Girls Soccer

Beaufort 0 Lucy Beckham 0 (Beaufort wins in PKs, 4-3)

Quinn Wilson scored the go-ahead penalty kick and then stopped Lucy Beckham’s final attempt for the win Tuesday night.

The game was scoreless in regulation and after 10 overtime minutes. Caroline Louw, Reese Meyers and Payton Mullen scored in penalty kicks for Beaufort.

Holy Trinity 6, Patrick Henry 1

Abby Carte had her second straight hat trick in a win Tuesday night.

Lele Cooler added two goals and Ella Cooler had one. Mary Clanton Bozard had five saves.

John Paul II 8, Beaufort Academy 0

Emma Sauls had a hat trick in the Warriors’ win on Tuesday.

Brenna Frank scored twice and had two assists and Paige Weniger also had two goals. Gin White had a goal and three assists.

Boys Soccer

Holy Trinity 8, Cathedral Academy 0

Five different players scored in Holy Trinity’s win on Tuesday

Ashton Stacks, Michael Smith, and Houston Wilson each had two goals while Bray Sheehan and Andrew Jennings had one.

Andrew Jennings and Addison Wilson each played a half in goal with three saves each.

Boys Tennis

Hilton Head Island 6, Colleton County 0

Singles: Evan Phillips def. Adam Buckner 6-0, 6-0; Brent Geist def. Makel Busman 6-0 6-0; Alex Ruckno def. D’Andre Hicks 6-0, 6-0; Grant Pagatpatan def. Sesn Franchette 6-0, 6-0; Moses Grant def. Justin Erwin 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Shane Mason/Stefan Russell def. Parker Craven/Keller Reasonoves 6-0, 6-0

Beaufort 7, Colleton County 0 (Tuesday)

Singles: Graeme Angus def. Adam Buckner 6-0, 6-1; Tucker Martin def. Makel Bowman 6-1, 6-1; Diego Alvarez def. D’Andre Hicks 6-0, 6-0; Bodie Daniel def. Sean Fanchette 6-0, 6-0; Griffin Stone def. Justin Erwin 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Angus/Alvarez def. Buckner/Bowman 6-0, 6-0; Joseph Combs/Witt Compston def. Parker Craven/Keller Ressonoves 6-0. 6-0

Hilton Head Prep 5, Hilton Head Island 1 (Tuesday)

Singles: Bobby Bart (HHP) def. Evan Phillips 6-0, 6-2; Leo Nedkov (HHP) def. Brent Geist 6-3, 6-3; Nick Rose (HHP) def. Alex Ruckno 6-2, 6-2; Jack Barney (HHP) def. Grant Pagatpatan 6-4, 6-0; Moses Grant (HHIHS) def. Will Alford 6-2, 3-6, 13-11. Doubles: Max Marko/Thor Pullon (HHP) def. Shane Mason/Stefan Russell 6-4, 6-4.

Boys Golf

Beaufort wins match at Ocean Creek

Jack Lubkin shot a 33 to earn medalist honors in helping Beaufort to a win Tuesday at Ocean Creek.

Beaufort finished with 146. Hilton Head Island was second with 159. May River was third with 160 and Bluffton shot a 176.

May River’s Andrew Swanson and Beaufort’s Jerry Bruns each had 34. HHI’s Nolan Hawkins shot a 38 and Beaufort’s George Cooler had a 38.

HHP wins match at Oldfield Club

Tripp Hedden shot a 3-under 33 as Hilton Head Prep won a four-team match Wednesday at Oldfield Club.

The Dolphins finished as a 1-under 143 to win by 18 shots over Hilton Head Christian. Holy Trinity was third with 185 and Cross shot a 199.

Other HHP scorers included Jeep Patrick (35), Camila Burnett (36) and Olivia Wilkie (39). Hudson Buck and Ethan Ducharme each shot 38s to lead Hilton Head Christian.

Competing as an individual, Jack Carter Worrell shot a 39. Barnes Gooding led Holy Trinity with 42.

Girls Lacrosse

Beaufort 13, Effingham 7

Amyah Todd scored five goals and Sophia Pellagrino had three goals in Beaufort’s win Wednesday.

Abby Baise added two goals while Holand Perryman and Annabelle Hooper each had one. Shelby Holstein stopped eight shots.