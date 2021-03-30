Beaufort baseball, May River softball, Hilton Head Island tennis pick up wins Monday

A roundup from Monday’s action for Lowcountry spring sports teams:

Baseball

Beaufort 13, May River 3

The Eagles scored five runs in the fourth and the sixth innings to defeat the Sharks on Monday.

Rhogue Wallace was 2-for-3 with four RBI and Rush Riley had three hits and three RBI for Beaufort. Colin Peterson was 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Oliver Holmes pitched a complete-game and struck out eight to pick up the win. Darin Horn struck out 10 in the loss for May River and also was 1-for-3 with two RBI.

James Island 4, Hilton Head Island 2

Ayrton Leichner had the go-ahead two-run single in the bottom of the fifth to help James Island past Hilton Head Island on Monday in matchup of Region 7-4A leaders.

James Island trailed 2-1 going into the fifth before scoring twice. JI added another run in the sixth. Julius Reynolds added two hits and an RBI for JI. Owen French got the win in relief.

Daniel Keber was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Juju Mlodzinski had two hits and an RBI for HHI.

Thomas Heyward 19, John Paul II 1 (5)

The Rebels used a 10-run fourth inning to defeat the Warriors on Monday.

Jeremy Clemmer had three hits and an RBI to lead THA. Peyton Bennett was 2-for-3 with two RBI and Max Hickey also drove in two runs.

Nick Wise allowed a run on four hits over five innings for the win.

Bluftton 8, Midland Valley 0

The Bobcats broke open a close game with a seven-run sixth inning on Monday.

Nate Hoyt was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Coy Bradt and Eric Eastham each had two RBI to lead Bluffton. Nico Martucci struck out nine and allowed six hits in the complete-game win.

Hilton Head Prep 10, Hilton Head Christian 2

Harrison Green was 3-for-4 with three RBI in Hilton Head Prep’s win on Monday.

The Dolphins score eight runs over the first three innings. Tommy Stauffer got the win.

Keene Resse had two hits to lead HHCA.

Oceanside Collegiate 6, Hilton Head Island 4 (Saturday)

Tagger Tyson and JT Walker each drove in two runs to lead Oceanside on Saturday.

Chase Jarnagin pitched 5 ⅔ innings to get the win for Oceanside. Juju Mlodzinski was 3-for-4 to lead the Seahawks.

Softball

May River 8, Beaufort 1

Macey Dowe, Casey Laing and Giovana Rodriguez all hit homers in May River’s win over Beaufort on Monday.

The trio combined for four hits and six RBI in the win. Ana Caraballo picked up the win and also was 3-for-3 with an RBI.

Kylie Rast and Karly Rouse each had two hits to lead the Eagles.

Bluffton 4, Hanahan 3

Bluffton scored three runs in the fourth for the non-region win Monday night.

Alyssa Rose and Parker Ray lead the way offensively with two hits apiece. Rose had an RBI triple in the fourth to tie it at 1. Sydnee Poliquin followed with an RBI to put Bluffton up 2-1.

Ray struck out 10 to pick up the win for the Bobcats.

Girls Soccer

Hilton Head Prep 2, Hilton Head Christian 1

Sadie Callen and Ansleigh Crenshaw scored goals in helping the Dolphins past the Eagles on Monday.

Bryn Miller had an assist for HHP. Bless Hurtado had the HHCA goal off of a penalty kick.

Boys Soccer

Holy Trinity 3, Palmetto Christian 1 (Friday)

Daniel Reedy scored his first varsity goal and Levi Dyer and Banks Scarpaeach had goals in Holy Trinity’s win on Friday.

Keeper Andrew Jennings stopped eight shots.

Girls Lacrosse

Beaufort 10, James Island 8

Amyah Todd and Sophia Pellegrino each had four goals in the Eagles’ win on Monday.

Annabelle Hooper and Holland Perryman also scored for Beaufort. Goalie Shelby Holstein stopped 15 shots.

Boys Tennis

Hilton Head Prep 6, Bluffton 0

Singles: Drew Rukavina def. Joseph Nouri 6-0, 6-1; Max Marko def. Garrett Rowe 6-2, 6-3; Colin McCloskey def. William Zendzian 6-0, 6-1; Thomas Dowe def. Sebastian Tollefson 4-6, 6-1, 10-3; James Aragon def. Brendon Halas 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Paul Carrabba/Beckett Jones def. Jackson Floyd/Ryan Bostanci 6-1, 6-2

Hilton Head Island 5, James Island 1

Singles: Joseph Ramirez (JI) def. Evan Phillips, 6-4, 6-0; Brent Geist (HHI) def. Max Trett 6-1, 6-4; Alex Ruckno (HHI) def. Bensen Stein 6-1, 6-1; Grant Pagatpatan (HHI) def. Ridge Jenkinson 6-0, 6-0; Moses Grant (HHI) def. Cooper Annan 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Shane Mason/ Stefan Russell (HHI) def. Wylly Molten/WIll Stein 6-2 , 7-5

Golf

Beaufort’s Bruns wins Harold Varner Invitational

Beaufort’s Jerry Bruns won the rain-shortened Harold Varner Invitational over the weekend in North Carolina.

The event was shortened to 18 holes after rain washed out the second round Sunday.

Bruns shot the low round of the day Saturay with a 5-under-par, 67 at Cramer Mountain Club. He fired off four birdies out of his first five holes to take a quick lead. The high school sophomore proceeded to make three more birdies on the day to secure a four-stroke lead and ultimately a trophy.