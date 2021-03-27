‘I’m grateful to be out here’: Hilton Head teen competes with pros this week

Jonathan Griz talks with reporters this week before playing in Korn Ferry Tour’s Club Car Championship in Savannah. Korn Ferry Tour

Jonathan Griz got a taste of what professional golf was like this week.

The Hilton Head Prep golfer teed it up in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Club Car Championship at the Landings Club in Savannah. The Korn Ferry Tour is a step below the PGA Tour and path the golfers take to get on golf’s top tour.

Griz fired an even-par 72 in his first round Thursday but missed the cut after a 7 over par on Friday. Still, it was quite an accomplishment for the 17-year-old reigning South Carolina Amateur champion.

“It was awesome,” Griz said after Thursday’s opening round. “I know I am good enough to compete out here. Obviously, some of these guys have been doing it longer than I have been alive. They got a lot more experience on me. I definitely made some rookie mistakes out there that you can’t make at this level.

“I’m learning, I’m getting better. I’m grateful to be out here. I got a long road ahead of me but I am looking forward to it.

Griz played in the event after shooting a 65 in Monday’s qualifier. It was his first time on the course.

Griz is the No. 1 ranked junior golfer in SC by the American Junior Golf Association rankings and 47th overall in the country. He won the SC Amateur championship in 2020, becoming the youngest golfer to do so.

He committed to play golf at Alabama in 2019 and played with former Alabama golfer Trey Mullinax in a practice round on Tuesday.

“I’m kind of going out there with the mindset that I’ve got nothing to lose really, and everything to gain,” Griz said before the tournament.. “Obviously there’s going to be nerves, because it’s the first time, you know, but just be out there, be still, you know, trust the Lord and see what happens.”

Griz was one of two teenagers competing in the event. Savannah 16-year-old Reed Lotter received a sponsor’s exemption in the tournament. Lotter shot a 4 over and missed the cut.