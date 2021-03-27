Lowcountry roundup: Beaufort tennis stays unbeaten in region play

Beaufort tennis defeated Lucky Beckham, 6-0, on Friday, March 26, 2021 Beaufort Athletics Photo

A roundup from Wedneday through Friday’s action for Lowcountry spring sports teams:

Baseball

James Island 2, Beaufort 1

James Island scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh for the region win over the Eagles.

Beaufort trailed 1-0 before Rhogue Wallace hit a solo homer in the top of the fifth to tie it at 1. Rush Riley and Oliver Holmes each had hits for the Eagles.

Hogan Garner pitched a complete game for the JI win. Wes Graves gave up just two runs and four hits in the loss.

May River 6, Bluffton 2

Walker Taylor had two RBI as May River defeated Bluffton on Wednesday.

James Layman, Darin Horn and Zack Morillo each had two hits for the Sharks. Bennett Roemer struck out eight in 3 ⅓ innings of relief for the win.

Cody Bradt was 2-for-3 to lead Bluffton.

Hilton Head Island 12, Colleton County 0 (6)

Jackson Philpot was 2-for-4 with four RBI as the Seahawks rolled to the region win.

Tate Miller and Ethan Timperman each drove in two runs for HHI. Jack Mastrorocco allowed six hits and struck out four in the complete-game win.

Hilton Head Christian 8, St. Andrews 4

Jace Blackshear and Jackson Lanier each had three RBI in the Eagles’ win on Friday.

HHCA led 2-1 before scoring four in the fifth and two more in the sixth. Ben Eddy pitched 4 ⅔ innings to pick up the win.

Hilton Head Prep 14, Thomas Heyward 2 (5)

Hilton Head Prep scored 10 runs in the first inning on its way to a win over THA on Thursday.

Jeremy Clemmer had two hits and two RBI for the Rebels.

Softball

Oceanside Collegiate 9, May River 5

Malaka Beiser drove in four runs as Oceanside defeated May River on Thursday.

Anna Amell picked up the win for OC. Claire Caraballo had a hit and RBI for May River/.

John Paul II 18, Beaufort Academy 3

Cayce Graves homered and picked up the win as the Warriors defeated the Eagles on Thursday.

Caroline Gilmore was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles for JP II.

Colleton County 18, Hilton Head Island 1 (5)

Colleton scored nine runs in the third inning on way to the win over the Seahawks on Wednesday.

Anna Walling led HHI with two hits.

Girls Soccer

Hilton Head Prep 1, Pinewood Prep 0

Shania Diaz scored on Ansleigh Crenshaw assist with just over 10 minutes left to give the Dolphins a big non-region victory Wednesday night.

It was Hilton Head Prep’s eighth straight win. Sami Heggenbottom stopped seven shots in goal.

John Paul II 9, Bridges Prep 0

Taylor Michael, Emma Sauls and Brady Mahoney each scored twice in John Paul II’s win on Thursday.

Gin White, Brenna Frank, and Alondra Hurtado also scored in the win.Trinity Grace Maxwell got the win in goal.

Boys Golf

Beaufort wins five-team match

The Beaufort boys golf team shot a 163 to edge Hilton Head Island by two shots Thursday at Pinecrest Golf Club.

May River (170) followed by James Island (178) and Bluffton (190).

Simon McAlister led Beaufort with a 38. Jack Sumner shot a 41 and Jerry Bruns and Jack Lubkin each a 42.

May River’s Andrew Swanson shot a 36 to earn medalist honors. HHI’s Nolan Hawkins shot a 38 and MR’s Braydon O’Leary had a 39.

Hilton Head Prep wins region match

Jeep Patrick shot a 36 as Hilton Head Prep won a match Wednesday at Legends at Parris Island.

Hilton Head Prep finished with a team score of 157, 13 shots better than Holy Trinity. Hilton Head Christian was third at 180. Cross shot a 207 and Bridges Prep 258.

HHCA’s Hayes Ethridge finished one shot back of Patrick. HHP’s Olivia Wilkie shot a 38 and teammate Jack Crousore had a 40. Barnes Gooding led Holy Trinity with a 40.

Boys Soccer

John Paul II 2, Phillip Simmons 0

Nic Richardson and Anthony Hill each scored as the Warriors won Friday in a match called in the second half because of rain.

Evan Slusne recorded the shutout in goal.

Girls Lacrosse

Hilton Head Island 14, Beaufort 1

Brooke Simmons scored five goals and the Seahawks put up 10 in the first half .

Bailey Olive and Anna Ferrebee each added three goals for HHI. Sarah Kate Shupp scored twice and Ella Christie added one.

Sophia Pellagrino had Beaufort’s lone goal.

May River 11, James Island 9

Amanda Katon had four goals and Lola Spires had three in May River’s win on Thursday.

Lucy Wynne also scored twice for the Sharks.

Boys Lacrosse

Hilton Head Island 18, Beaufort 6

The Seahawks used a big offensive night to pick up the regon win.

May River 16, James Island 8

Brooks Van Eselstyn scored six goals as the Sharks scored 12 times in the first half for the win Thursday.

Rob Gadomski, Reece Simonson and Hudson Kramer each scored three times for May River. Gadomski also had three assists.

Boys Tennis

Beaufort 6, Lucy Beckham 0

Singles: Graeme Angus def. Joseph Ramirez, 6-1 5-7 10-5; Diego Alvarez def. Max Trett, 6-0, 6-0; Tucker Martin def. Benson Stein, 7-5, 6-2; Bodie Daniel def. Garrett Oiek, 6-0, 6-2; Walker Perryman def. Cooper Snowden, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Joseph Combs/Witt Compton def. Wylly Molten/Will Stein, 6-1, 6-0

Hilton Head Island 5, May River 1

Singles: Evan Phillips (HHI) def. Liam Beckler 7-5, 6-4; Said Hernandez (MR) def. Brent Geist 6-2, 6-0; Alex Ruckno (HHI) def. Ryland Pollard 6-3, 6-2; Grant Pagatpatan (HHI) def. JP White 6-1, 6-1; Moses Grant (HHI) def. Aidan DeLatorre 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Stefan Russell/Sam Cavanaugh (HHI) def. Darren Wegard/Justin Wegard, 6-1, 6-0