Roundup: May River, Bluffton split soccer matchups Tuesday night

A roundup from Tuesday night’s action for Lowcountry spring sports teams:

Girls Soccer

Bluffton 2, May River 1 (OT)

Micaelann Gies and Angelina Facenda each had goals to lift the Bobcats to an overtime win over the Sharks.

Facenda had the game-winner in overtime.

Kaitlyn Shrewsbury had two assists for Bluffton and Fiorella Munguia-Bautista stopped six shots.

Holy Trinity 7, Beaufort Academy 1

Senior Abby Carte led the way with a hat trick in the first half before playing goalie in the second half.

Lele Cooler added a pair of goals. Ella Cooler and Ava Shearon also contributed a goal. Mary Clanton Bozard had 5 saves in the first half.

Academic Magnet 10, Battery Creek 0

The Dolphins were shut out in the region matchup.

Boys Soccer

May River 3, Bluffton 1

The Sharks broke open a 1-1 tie with two goals in the second half for the region win.

Colton Beine, Nicolas Mieres, Ezekiel Chappelear had goals for May River. Brayden Garcia got the win in goal.

Academic Magnet 10, Battery Creek 1

Steven Flores had the lone goal for the Dolphins.

Softball

Battery Creek 12, John Paul II 7

Addison Roppelt hit a three-run homer and Caroline Gilmore and Maddie Heathcott each had two hits for JPII.

Boys Tennis

Beaufort 5, Hilton Head Island 2

Singles: Graeme Angus (B) def. Evan Phillips, 6-2, 6-0; Brent Geist (HHI) def. Diego Alvarez, 6-4, 7-6, 7-4; Tucker Martin (B) def. Alex Ruckno 3-6, 6-1, 10-2; Bodie Daniel (B) def. Grant Pagatpaton, 6-3, 6-4; Moses Grant (HHI) def. Walker Perryman, 6-2, 7-6. Doubles: Graeme Angus/Diego Alvarez (B) def. Evan Phillips/Alex Ruckno, 6-2, 6-4; Joseph Combs/Witt Compton (B) def. Shane Mason/Stephan Russell, 6-3, 6-4

Bluffton 5, Colleton County 1

Singles: Adam Buckner (C) d. Jack Orlando 6-1,6-1; Joseph Nouri (B) d. Make Bowman (C) 6-0,5-7,10-6; Garrett Rowe (B) d. d’Andre Hicks (C) 6-4, 6-0; William Zendzian (B) d. Sean Fanchette (C) 6-2,6-2; Sebastian Tollefson (B) d. Parker Craven (C) 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Todd Patten/Brendon Halas (B) d. Keller Reasonves and Justin Erwin (C) 6-1, 6-0

Boys Golf

Beaufort wins match at Eagles Pointe

Beaufort won a five-team match Tuesday at Eagles Pointe.

The Eagles shot a 154 to win by eight strokes over Hilton Head Island. May River (178) was third followed by Bluffton (179) and Battery Creek (285).

Beaufort’s Jerry Bruns and Jack Sumner each shot a 37 to lead the Eagles.