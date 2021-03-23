High School Sports Roundup: May River softball, Thomas Heyward baseball rally for victories

A roundup from Monday night’s action for Lowcountry spring sports teams:

Baseball

Beaufort 8, James Island 5

Beaufort used a four-run fifth inning and held on for the region win over James Island.

Oliver Holmes homered and drove in two runs. Matt Bornsheuer added three hits and two RBI. William Winburn, Collin Peterson and James Davenport each had RBI for Beaufort.

Holmes pitched five innings to get the win and Davenport got the save.

Hilton Head Island 8, Colleton County 2

The Seahawks broke open a close game with a five-run fourth inning.

Hilton Head Island led 1-0 before the five-run outburst. Kyle Markowitz had two hits and three RBI while Ethan Russo and Daniel Keber each had two RBI. Keber struck out 13 in 4 ⅔ innings to pick up the win.

May River 5, Bluffton 1

Darin Horn struck out 13 in six innings to help May River past Bluffton.

Horn also had three hits. Riley Stokes was 1-for-3 with two RBI.

Grant Musselman took the loss for Bluffton. Musselman, Cody Bradt, and Jayden Timmins each had a hit for the Bobcats.

Thomas Heyward 4, Hilton Head Christian 3 (8)

Thomas Heyward rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat Hilton Head Christian in extra innings on Monday.

The Rebels trailed 3-0 going into the top of the seventh but scored three times to tie it at 3. Dylan Boyles had the game-winning hit in the top of the eighth.

Peyton Bennett picked up the win in relief and John Hewlett had two hits and two RBI.

Jace Blackshear took the loss and scored two runs for the Eagles.

Softball

May River 6, Bluffton 4

The Sharks scored three runs in the top of the seventh to rally for the win.

May River trailed 4-3 going into the seventh. Giovana Rodriguez hit a two-run homer to put the Sharks up 5-4 and they tacked on a run later in the inning. Bluffton had runners on second and third in the bottom of the seventh but Rodriguez got a strikeout to end the game.

Rodriguez got the complete-game win and also drove in four runs.

Parker Ray struck out 14 in the loss for Bluffton. Alyssa Rose had an RBI and Sydnee Poliquin had two hits for the Bobcats.

Colleton County 16, Hilton Head Island 1

Makalya Chisholm had three hits and Whitley Weathers struck out nine to help Colleton past Hilton Head Island.

Reagan Marchant and Leah Anderson each had one hit for the Seahawks.

James Island 14, Beaufort 3

James Island scored eight runs in the first inning to defeat the Eagles.

Kylie Rast and Kyrsten Cruikshank each had one hit for Beaufort.

Girls Soccer

Hilton Head Prep 9, John Paul II 0

Haylee Hopman, Shania Diaz, Ansleigh Crenshaw and Bryn Miller each had two goals in the Dolphins’ win.

Miller also had two assists. Ella Clark also had a goal and Sami Heggenbottom posted the shutout in goal.

Boys Lacrosse

Bluffton 8, Beaufort 1

Jackson Skinner scored four goals in Bluffton’s win on Monday.

The Bobcats led 3-1 at halftime and scored five goals in the second half. Ben Ramsey and Carlo Pulido each scored twice for the Bobcats.

Grayson Bridges had Beaufort’s goal.

May River 13, Hilton Head Island 11

Rob Gadomski scored five goals and Brooks Van Esslstyn had four in May River’s win on Monday.

Hudson Kramer also had three goals for May River.

Girls Lacrosse

Hilton Head Island 12, May River 4

The Sharks scored seven times in the first half for the win.

Anna Ferrebee led the way for HHI with four goals and an assist. Brooke Simmons, Ella Christie and Sarah Kate Shupp each scored twice.

Venessa Matuzak had all four of May River’s goals.

Bluffton 15, Beaufort 3

Bluffton jumped out to an 8-0 lead on its way to the region win.

Taila Vaught scored five goals and Sophie C added four for Bluffton. Zoe P had three goals and Lauren P scored twice for the Bobcats.

Boys Golf

Hilton Head Prep wins tri-match

Hilton Head Prep won a tri-match over Orangeburg Prep and Patrick Henry on Monday at Hilton Head Lakes.

Zach Boorom of HHP was medalist with a 35. All six Dolphin golfers shot 40 or lower in the nine-hole match. Thomas Ford shot a 36 for HHP.