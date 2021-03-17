Roundup: Hilton Head baseball, Beaufort softball, Bluffton soccer pick up wins

Results from Lowcountry high school sping sports action:

Baseball

Hilton Head 12, Bluffton 2 (6)

Juju Mlodzinski drove in three wins as the Seahawks rolled to a run-rule victory on Tuesday.

Ethan Russo and Jackson Philpot each had two RBI as six different HHI players drove in at least one run. Daniel Kieber struck out eight in four innings to get the win.

James Island 2, May River 0 (8)

Chase Worrill and Ayrton Leichner each drove in runs in the eighth for James Island on Monday.

The game was a pitchers’ duel with two teams combining for just three hits. Darin Horn pitched five no-hit innings for May River.

Softball

Beaufort 23, Battery Creek 22

Beaufort broke a 19-19 tie with four runs in the sixth and held on to defeat the Dolphins on Monday.

Karley Rouse led Beaufort with three RBI while Madison Sanchez, Kyrsten Cruikshank, Nia Holmes and Nezi’le Chinchilla each had two. Kylie Rast got the win for Beaufort on the mound.

Bluffton 12, Hilton Head Island 0 (5)

Reagan Kelly, Sydnee Poliquin and Alyssa Rose each had two RBI to lead Bluffton.

Parker Ray picked up the win for the Bobcats.

Girls Soccer

Bluffton 1, Beaufort 0

Kayleigh Washington had the game’s lone goal in Bluffton’s victory.

Holy Trinity 3, Charleston Collegiate 2

Abby Carte, Ella Cooler, and Lele Cooler each scored goals, and Mary Clanton Bozard had 10 saves in Holy Trinity’s win.

Hilton Head Prep 10, Beaufort Academy 0

Shania Diaz and Ansleigh Crenshaw each had hat tricks for Hilton Head Prep.

Sadie Callen scored twice, and other goals came from Ashlyn Parsick, and Bryn Miller. Sami Heggenbottom had the shutout in goal.

Boys Soccer

Holy Trinity 4, Charleston Collegiate 2

Bray Sheehan scored 20 seconds in and Banks Scarpa had two goals for Holy Trinity.

Michael Wilson added a goal and Addison Wilson had eight saves.

John Paul II 9, Colleton Prep 0

William Rooney scored twice in the Warriors’ victory,

Other JP II goals were by Chris Orta, Finn Mahoney, Manny Hurtado, Trenton LaFountain, Austin Floyd, Anthony Hill and Jackson Ogden.

Bluffton 3, Beaufort 0

Brayan Murillo scored twice and Edinson Alvarez had a goal for Bluffton.

May River 8, Airport 1

Colton Beine had five goals in the Sharks’ win on Saturday.

Alonzo Pena, Jaki Morrow and Chris Hernandez each scored once.

Boys Tennis

Hilton Head Island 6, Bluffton 0

Singles: Evan Phillips def. Jack Orlando 6-0, 6-0; Brent Geist def. Jseph Nouri 6-0, 6-0; Grant Pagatpatan def. Garrett Rowe 6-1, 6-0; Moses Grant def. William Zendzian 6-3, 6-0; Fischer Cavanaugh vs Sebastian Tollefson 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: Stefan Russell/Sam Cavanaugh def. Todd Patten/Brendon Halas 6-1, 6-2

Hilton Head Prep 9, Beaufort 0

Singles: Robert Hagen def. Graeme Angus 6-1, 6-1; Bobby Bart def. Diego Alvarez 6-0, 6-2; Drew Ruckavina def. Tucker Martin 6-3, 6-2; Leo Nedkov def. Bodie Daniel 6-1, 6-3; Nick Rose def. Griffin Stone 6-0, 6-1; Jack Barney def. Joseph Combs 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Bart/Ruckavina def. Angus/Alvarez 9-7; Nedkov/Rose def. Martin/Stone 8-2; Barney/Max Marko def. Combs/Witt Compton 8-5

Boys Lacrosse

May River 16, Beaufort 0

Rob Gadomski scored five goals and the Sharks jumped out to a 13-0 at halftime in the win.

Whitt Beebe and Reece Simonson each scored three times while Hudson Kramer had two. Ethan Sotiropoulos, Andrew Dromsky, and Mike Mosteller each had one goal.