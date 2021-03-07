May River, Hilton Head Island wrestlers win individual state championships

Two May River wrestlers won state titles and one Hilton Head Island wrestler won one Saturday at SC High School League championships at Dreher High School.

May River’s Gabe Juarez defeated Travelers Rest’s Bryson McLees in a 3-0 decision to win the 160-pound Class 4A championship for his first title. MR’s Eli Hall won the 220-pound title with a 6-1 decision over Eastside’s Rickey Abercrombie. It is Hall’s second title. He won one last year when the Sharks were in Class 3A.

Levy defeated Greenwood’s Jacob Smith, 5-1, to win the 113-pound championship. It was Levy’s first championship after two straight runner-up finishes.

May River’s Santiago Rueda was second in 138-pound class. Beaufort’s Colton Phares (170) and Theo Washington (195) also finished second.

In Class 3A, Battery Creek’s Sam Degroat was second in the 113-pound class.