High School Sports Roundup: Lowcountry wrestlers qualify for individual state tournament

Fifteen-year-old Zao Estrada, right, runs on the treadmill next to her father Jeff Estrada on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at a gym on Hilton Head Island. Zao runs five miles alongside her father every morning before school as part of her daily training routine. Zao, a student at Hilton Head Island High School, is the South Carolina 2021 High School Girls State Wrestling Champion and will be competing against boys in the upcoming state championship. dmartin@islandpacket.com

Almost 20 Lowcountry wrestlers qualified for the SC High School League individual wrestling tournament over the weekend.

Wrestlers from Hilton Head Island, May River, Beaufort, Bluffton and Battery Creek will compete in the individual state championships at Dreher High School in Columbia.

Of the qualifiers nine won lower state championships. In Class 4A, it was May River’s Gabriel Juarez, Santiago Rueda and Eli all, Hilton Head Island’s James Levy and Drew Vigh, Beaufort’s Theo Washington and Colton Phares and Bluffton’s Nate Elliston.

In Class 3A, it was Battery Creek’s Elmer Linares, Sam Degroat and Gunner Degroat.

The individual state championships are March 6 beginning at 10 a.m. As of now, no spectators are allowed to attend but the SC High School League is meeting Tuesday to discuss that matter.

State Qualifiers

Class 4A

106: Zao Estrada (Hilton Head Island); 113: James Levy (Hilton Head Island); Emilio Mendoza, May River]; 120: Drew Vigh (Hilton Head Island); 138: Santiago Rueda (May River); 145: K.J. Holland (Hilton Head Island); 152: Anthony Nelsen (May River); Matthew Durrance (Beaufort); Nate Elliston (Bluffton); 160: Jeremiah Simmons (Beaufort); Gabriel Juarez (May River); 170: Colton Phares (Beaufort); 182: Chris Snowden (May River); 195:Theo Washington (Beaufort); 220: Eli Hall (May River)

Class 3A

106: Elmer Linares (Battery Creek); Sam Degroat (Battery Creek); 132: Gunner Degroat (Battery Creek)

Boys Lacrosse

May River 15, Beaufort 1

On Thursday, the Sharks defeated the Eagles in boys lacrosse.

Scoring goals for May River were Rob Gadomski (6), Hudson Kramer (2), Ethan Sotiropoulos (2), Whitt Beebe (2), Andrew Dromsky (2), Jacob Bollinger (1).

Luke Krieger had Beaufort’s lone goal.

Lexington 14, May River 8

On Saturday, the Sharks rallied from a big deficit but still fell short against Lexington.

The Sharks were losing 8-2 at halftime and cut the Wildcat lead to 10-8 halfway through the fourth but couldn’t finish the game.

Hudson Kramer and Rob Gadomski each scored three times while Ethan Sotiropoulos scored two goals.Gadomski, Whitt Beebe, Mike Gonzales, and Andrew Dromsky each recorded an assist.

Girls Soccer

John Paul II 1, Northwood 1 (JP wins in shootout)

John Paul II girls team won 4-3 in a shootout to defeat Northwood Academy.

Trailing 1-0, Paige Weniger tied it with a goal with 10 minutes left. In the shootout, Gin White, Alondra Hurtado, and Paige Weniger all scored.