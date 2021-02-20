May River wrestling’s championship hopes dashed by powerhouse Eastside

May River wrestlers pose with the runner-up trophy after the Class 4A championship match on Feb. 20, 2021 at Dreher High School. May River Athletics Photo

May River’s wrestling program had a season to remember.

The Sharks won their first Class 4A Lower State championship and made it to the school’s first state title match. Unfortunately, it didn’t have the ending coach Ashley Powell and May River had hoped.

Perennial powerhouse Eastside dominated its way past May River, which was ranked No. 1 in latest SCMat rankings, to win another Class 4A crown, 43-30, on Saturday at Dreher High School. The championship was the school’s 16th, all coming since 2000.

Eastside jumped out to a 43-0 lead and then forfeited the rest of the matches for the win.

“Eastside took care of business today,” May River coach Ashley Powell said. “They were much better today. The draw kind of hurt us. We felt like we had some winnable matches in the middle. They took care of those early matches. Full credit goes to them. But this is just the first step for the program.

The finals began at 220 pounds and Rickey Abercrombie won 5-4 to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead.

Jorge Esparza won by decision at 285 then Eastside continued the winning spree with wins by Tyler Trice (106), Nick Snizaski (113), Colt Schrader (120) Lane Schrader (126), Jack Wyland’s (132) and Aden Leonard (138). Roy Price’s win at 145 sealed the victory for Eastside.

“Realignment made the Upper State extremely difficult in 4A,” Eastside coach Jack Kosmicki said.. “It was hard to get through. 4A became very, very competitive. May River was really good and they are building a great program. Nothing is easy. It might look easy to some, but it’s not. That’s why it is very rewarding every year.”