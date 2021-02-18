May River wrestling headed to state championship. Bluffton girls win region title

May River wrestling defeated Hilton Head Island to win the Class 4A Lower State championship on Feb. 17, 2021. May River Athletics Photo

May River wrestling clinched its first trip to the Class 4A wrestling championship on Wednesday.

The Sharks defeated region foe Hilton Head Island, 58-18, to win the Class 4A Lower State championship. May River advances to Saturday’s state championship against defending champ and powerhouse Eastside on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Dreher High School.

Eastside has won 14 state titles since 2000.

Hilton Head led 18-16 early on before May River won the rest of the matches to earn the title trip.

May River wins during the final stretch included Miguel Cavalheiro, Jaxson Meriwether, Anthony Nelsen, Gabe Juarez, Wyatt Banfield, Chris Snowden and Eli Hall.

Emilio Mendoza and Santiago Rueda also had wins for May River.

HHI’s wins were Peter Rougeux, James Levy and Darnell Browner.

Girls Basketball

Bluffton 48, May River 30

Bluffton outscored May River, 28-12, in the second half to win the Region 7-4A championship on Wednesday night.

Kate Rodney led the Bobcats with 21 points and Tacoya Heyward added 16.Heyward also had 12 steals and nine rebounds.

Morgan Scott led May River with 10 points.

Bluffton will host Myrtle Beach in the first round of the 4A playoffs on Saturday. May River is at North Augusta.

Hilton Head Prep 29, John Paul II 28

On Wednesday, Mindy Hopman scored nine points as Hilton Head Prep won its regular-season finale.

Maddie Heathcott led the Warriors with 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals.

John Paul II 49, Beaufort Academy 48

Maddie Heathcott had 11 points and 12 rebounds and the Warriors edged the Eagles on Tuesday.

Taylor Michael added 11 points and Bella Termini scored 10 points and three assists for the Warriors.

Mike’Ala Washington led BA with 22 points, and Tahleea Heyward scored 18.

Hilton Head Christian 50, Hilton Head Prep 9

Devon Yarde scored 15 points as HHCA finished a fourth straight perfect region season.

Skylar Smith added 10 points for the Eagles. Abby Peduzzi scored seven.

Boys Basketball

Hilton Head Prep 34, John Paul II 22

HHP held the Warriors to seven points in the second half in the win Wednesday.

JJ Hayes and Kane Eanes each had 13 points to lead Prep. Hayes also had 12 rebounds.

The game was tied 15-15 at halftime. Malone Kinard Huisinger and Mark Knight led JP II with six points each.

Hilton Head Prep 52, Hilton Head Christian 35

On Tuesday, HHP rallied from a five-point halftime deficit for the win over HHCA.

Kane Eanes led the Dolphins with 26 points. JJ Hayes added 14 points and 10 rebounds while Jayden Chance added 10 assists.

John Paul II 37, Beaufort Academy 33

On Tuesday, John Paul II came back from a first-half deficit to secure second place in the region.

Jeremiah Young led JPII with 12 points and five rebounds. Malone Kinard Huisinger added 11 points and seven rebounds.