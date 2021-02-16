Hilton Head, May River to wrestle for lower state, finals set for 7-4A hoops

Hilton Head Island wrestling defeated North Myrtle Beach, 43-33, in the Class 4A playoffs on Monday. Hilton Head Island Twitter Page

It will be an all-Lowcountry matchup in the Class 4A Lower State wrestling championship.

May River and Hilton Head Island advanced to state semifinals with victories on Monday. The Sharks defeated Hartsville, 58-18 while the Seahawks defeated defending 4A Lower State champion North Myrtle Beach, 43-33.

May River will host Hilton Head Island on Wednesday with the winner advancing to Saturday’s state championship at Dreher High School. May River won the earlier match this season, 61-14, on Jan. 27.

Boys Basketball

Hilton Head Island 79, Colleton County 35

Will McCracken scored 14 points as Hilton Head cruised into the Region 7-4A championship game with a big win over Colleton.

The Seahawks will host James Island on Thursday with the winner getting the region’s No. 1 seed for the Class 4A playoffs.

Adam Clark added 12 for HHI and Jayden Gilliam Singleton scored 10 and Sam Summa had eight,

James Island 79, Beaufort 63

The Eagles bid for the postseason ended with a loss to James Island in the Region 7-4A tournament.

Bethesda Academy 50, Beaufort Academy 44

Sully Gay and Braxton Tolbert each scored 10 points in the Eagles’ loss to Bethesda.

Ben VanHise and Ben Frey each had nine for BA.

Girls Basketball

Bluffton 45, Hilton Head Island 30

Madison Washington scored 10 points and Kayleigh Washington added eight as the Bobcats advanced to the Region 7-4A title game with a win over the Seahawks.

Bluffton will host May River in the region title game Thursday with the winner getting the top seed in the 4A playoffs. The Bobcats won the two regular-season meetings.

May River 36, Beaufort 30

Morgan Scott poured in 18 points to help the Sharks advance into the Region 7-4A title game.

May River will face regular-season champ Bluffton for the region championship and No. 1 seed from the region on Thursday.